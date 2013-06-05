Food Bank SOS
Wanda, 71, a volunteer, gestures as she speaks, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. Wanda collects food, mostly vegetables, from farmers to give to Food Bank SOS, which then distributes it to charity organizations. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man rides a bicycle loaded with shopping bags, as 71-year-old volunteer Wanda pulls her cart filled with vegetables, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A farmer carries a box of radish as he donates them to 71-year-old volunteer Wanda at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw May 27, 2013. Food Bank SOS receives food that would otherwise go to waste and donates it to charity organizations, such as the Camillian Mission, which use it to help the needy. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A farmer rests in his van at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A cart filled with vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, is seen at agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Wanda, 71, a volunteer, pushes a cart filled with vegetables at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Bank Food SOS worker Krzysztof (L) pushes a cart of vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, are stored at a Food Bank stockroom at an agricultural products market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Wanda, 71, a volunteer, holds bunches of radishes in the Food Bank SOS stockroom at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Bank Food SOS worker Krzysztof documents the amount of vegetables recieved in a stockroom at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man pulls a palette loaded with vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, at a Food Bank SOS warehouse in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A nun from a charity organisation fills out documents before she receives a consignment of vegetables at the Food Bank SOS office in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A nun from a charity organisation fills out documents as she receives a consignment of vegetables at the Food Bank SOS office in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Men from a charity organisation receive a consignment of vegetables at a Food Bank SOS warehouse in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Residents eat a meal at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Kitchen assistant Mieczyslaw (L), 55, and chef Eugeniusz, pose for a photograph in the kitchen of the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A chef holds a plate of food at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A resident is passed a plate of food at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Henryk, 58, who has lived at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people for five years, looks out as he eats his meal at the shelter in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
