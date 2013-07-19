Food for India's children
A cook uses a stone grinder for spices inside her home next to a school before serving free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, for the children at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of the eastern Indian state of Bihar...more
A cook uses a stone grinder for spices inside her home next to a school before serving free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, for the children at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 19, 2013. Free meals are provided by the government to help tackle malnutrition and encourage school attendance. Food poisoning during one of these meals was blamed for the deaths of 23 children in Bihar. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A cook prepares food for the free mid-day meal for children, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cooks carry washed kitchen utensils after serving free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, to children outside a school at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 19, 2013....more
A school boy keeps his plate in a bag after having his free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A school girl holds a container to receive her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A teacher prepares to serve cooked rice to school children as part of free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
School children eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, inside their classroom at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker pulls a container carrying a free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, for school children in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School boys carry their tiffin boxes as they wait to receive the free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School boys carry their tiffin boxes as they wait to receive their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
School boys receive their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School boys eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, inside their classroom in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School boys study inside a classroom before having their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School boys eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, inside their classroom in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A school boy sleeps inside a classroom before having his free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A school boy writes in a notebook inside his classroom before having his free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
