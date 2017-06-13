Food poisoning hits hundreds at Iraqi camp
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
More than 300 people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an iftar meal on Monday night, aid groups told Reuters. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A displaced Iraqi boy is seen in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A displaced Iraqi boy who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, returns on a bus after being treated in regional hospitals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Many started vomiting and some fainted after eating rice, chicken, yogurt and soup, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Displaced Iraqi people who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, return on a bus after being treated. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Doctors treat displaced Iraqi people in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ambulances are parked at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, on the road linking Mosul and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, houses 6,300 people, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office
Protesters angry at the pro-government Supreme Court's ruling over a bid to change the constitution attacked a branch of the court with petrol bombs and damaged...
A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre
People gather at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on the first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Brazilian police raid new Crackland
Fires burn during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia in downtown Sao Paulo.
Anti-Putin protesters detained
Baton-wielding riot police break up anti-government demonstrations and arrest scores of protesters after detaining Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.