Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 13, 2017 | 6:10pm IST

Food poisoning hits hundreds at Iraqi camp

A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 12
More than 300 people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an iftar meal on Monday night, aid groups told Reuters. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

More than 300 people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an iftar meal on Monday night, aid groups told Reuters. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
More than 300 people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an iftar meal on Monday night, aid groups told Reuters. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 12
A displaced Iraqi boy is seen in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi boy is seen in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy is seen in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 12
A displaced Iraqi boy who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, returns on a bus after being treated in regional hospitals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi boy who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, returns on a bus after being treated in regional hospitals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, returns on a bus after being treated in regional hospitals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 12
Many started vomiting and some fainted after eating rice, chicken, yogurt and soup, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Many started vomiting and some fainted after eating rice, chicken, yogurt and soup, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Many started vomiting and some fainted after eating rice, chicken, yogurt and soup, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 12
Displaced Iraqi people who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, return on a bus after being treated. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Iraqi people who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, return on a bus after being treated. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, return on a bus after being treated. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 12
Doctors treat displaced Iraqi people in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Doctors treat displaced Iraqi people in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Doctors treat displaced Iraqi people in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 12
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 12
Ambulances are parked at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Ambulances are parked at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Ambulances are parked at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 12
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 12
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 12
A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, on the road linking Mosul and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, houses 6,300 people, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, on the road linking Mosul and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, houses 6,300 people, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, on the road linking Mosul and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, houses 6,300 people, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Next Slideshows

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters angry at the pro-government Supreme Court's ruling over a bid to change the constitution attacked a branch of the court with petrol bombs and damaged...

13 Jun 2017
A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

People gather at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on the first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

13 Jun 2017
Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Fires burn during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia in downtown Sao Paulo.

13 Jun 2017
Anti-Putin protesters detained

Anti-Putin protesters detained

Baton-wielding riot police break up anti-government demonstrations and arrest scores of protesters after detaining Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

12 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast