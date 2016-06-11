Food shortage protests in Venezuela
A man grabs a piece of a broken refrigerator, after a butcher's stall was looted in the slum of Petare in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A police officer carries a woman who fainted while gathering to try to buy pasta outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People gather to try to buy pasta while riot police try to control the crowd outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan national guards point their weapons towards a building after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman carrying packages of pasta tries to walks out from a gathering while riot police try to control the crowd outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman carries packages of flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman walks among riot police officers after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People push a door while they gather to try to buy pasta outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman carries her child as Venezuelan national guards patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man carrying a child runs away during clashes between Venezuelan protesters and riot police during a demonstration over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker unpacks packages of flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Venezuelan protesters run away from tear gas during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police officers patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Riot policemen take cover next to burning tires during clashes with Venezuelan protesters during a demonstration over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan national guards patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman carrying a child and packages of pasta tries to walk out from a gathering outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
enezuelan protesters run away from the police during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People run away during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People gather to try to buy food outside a store in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Riot police officers inspect locals after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Venezuelan protesters burn tires and clash with riot police during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People buy flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Next Slideshows
Remembering Muhammad Ali
Thousands gather for an interfaith service to remember boxing great Muhammad Ali.
Battle for Falluja
Iraqi government forces fight Islamic State militants near Falluja as they try to retake the jihadist stronghold.
Islamic State cornered on three fronts
Forces launch assaults on the self-proclaimed caliphate's strongholds in Falluja, Iraq, Manbij, Syria and Sirte, Libya.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.