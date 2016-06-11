Edition:
Food shortage protests in Venezuela

A man grabs a piece of a broken refrigerator, after a butcher's stall was looted in the slum of Petare in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A police officer carries a woman who fainted while gathering to try to buy pasta outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather to try to buy pasta while riot police try to control the crowd outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan national guards point their weapons towards a building after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman carrying packages of pasta tries to walks out from a gathering while riot police try to control the crowd outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman carries packages of flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman walks among riot police officers after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People push a door while they gather to try to buy pasta outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman carries her child as Venezuelan national guards patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man carrying a child runs away during clashes between Venezuelan protesters and riot police during a demonstration over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A worker unpacks packages of flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Venezuelan protesters run away from tear gas during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot police officers patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Riot policemen take cover next to burning tires during clashes with Venezuelan protesters during a demonstration over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan national guards patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman carrying a child and packages of pasta tries to walk out from a gathering outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

enezuelan protesters run away from the police during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People run away during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather to try to buy food outside a store in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Riot police officers inspect locals after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Venezuelan protesters burn tires and clash with riot police during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People buy flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

