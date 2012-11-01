Football in India
People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boys play soccer on Marina beach in Chennai August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Children wearing Argentina team jerseys play soccer in front of posters featuring Argentinean soccer player Lionel Messi, on a street in Kolkata September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri
Bollywood actor Salman Khan plays during a celebrity soccer match to celebrate India's Independence Day in Mumbai August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Argentina's soccer team head coach Diego Maradona (C) plays with a football during a stone-laying ceremony for the Indian Football School in Kolkata December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Bhaichung Bhutia holds the trophy with his teammates after winning against Tajikistan during the AFC Challenge Cup soccer final match in New Delhi August 13, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur
Players from a soccer academy practice against the setting sun in Chandigarh August 30, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People play football at a beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
Boys play soccer at the Immanuel Christian school for underprivileged tribal children on the outskirts of Jeypore village in Orissa June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Oliver Kahn throws the ball during an exhibition match against Mohun Bagan at Salt lake Stadium in Kolkata May 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Bhaichung Bhutia celebrates a goal against Tajikistan during the AFC Challenge Cup India 2008 soccer tournament in Hyderabad August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Young Kashmiri boys try to balance soccer balls on their foreheads during a training camp in Srinagar May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Children play football on a waterlogged street in Mumbai June 24, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Young Kashmiri boys sit with soccer balls during a training camp in Srinagar May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Boys play soccer in traditional attire on a field outside a temple in Kolkata April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Nicobarese children play football at a relief camp in Port Blair, the capital of India's Andaman and Nicobar archipelago January 11, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A boy plays soccer on a flooded ground in Mumbai September 12, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
A supporter of Brazil's soccer team shaves his head at a barber shop on the outskirts of Kolkata June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Sambit Saha
A soccer fan gets his hair painted in the shape of a football after a haircut at a barber in Chandigarh June 16, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A young soccer player displays his skills during a street soccer show in New Delhi June 14, 2006. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Children play football in a flooded field in Palakkad in Kerala, June 21, 2006. REUTERS/Dipak
Children play soccer on a field in front of the historic Victoria Memorial monument, built by the British during colonial rule in Kolkata July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays soccer during a practice session at a stadium in the southern Indian city of Chennai June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Babu
