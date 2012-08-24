Edition:
Footless soccer player

<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, 274 kilometres (170 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro August 23, 2012. Despite being born with malformation of his feet, fourth grader Gabriel puts in hours into soccer everyday in his neighborhood. He aspires to be a professional soccer player just like his idol Argentina's Lionel Messi of Barcelona FC. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Gabriel Muniz, 11, plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, 274 kilometres (170 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro August 23, 2012. Despite being born with malformation of his feet, fourth grader Gabriel puts in hours into soccer everyday in his neighborhood. He aspires to be a professional soccer player just like his idol Argentina's Lionel Messi of Barcelona FC. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz poses with a soccer ball outside his house in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz poses with a soccer ball outside his house in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, walks to play soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz, 11, walks to play soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, talks with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz, 11, talks with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, brushes his teeth before leaving for school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz, 11, brushes his teeth before leaving for school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz attends a class in school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. Despite being born with malformation of his feet, fourth grader Gabriel puts in hours into soccer everyday in his neighbourhood. He aspires to be a professional soccer player just like his idol Argentina's Lionel Messi of Barcelona FC. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz attends a class in school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. Despite being born with malformation of his feet, fourth grader Gabriel puts in hours into soccer everyday in his neighbourhood. He aspires to be a professional soccer player just like his idol Argentina's Lionel Messi of Barcelona FC. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz carries his prosthesis in school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz carries his prosthesis in school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, puts on his prosthesis as his brother Mateus studies at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz, 11, puts on his prosthesis as his brother Mateus studies at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz sits in a chair at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz sits in a chair at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz plays a video game with his brother Mateus at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz plays a video game with his brother Mateus at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, wearing a Barcelona FC necklace, smiles in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz, 11, wearing a Barcelona FC necklace, smiles in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, does his homework at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz, 11, does his homework at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, walks to class at his school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Gabriel Muniz, 11, walks to class at his school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Gabriel Muniz, 11, plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

