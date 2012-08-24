Footless soccer player
Gabriel Muniz, 11, plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, 274 kilometres (170 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro August 23, 2012. Despite being born with malformation of his feet, fourth grader Gabriel puts in hours into soccer...more
Gabriel Muniz, 11, plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, 274 kilometres (170 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro August 23, 2012. Despite being born with malformation of his feet, fourth grader Gabriel puts in hours into soccer everyday in his neighborhood. He aspires to be a professional soccer player just like his idol Argentina's Lionel Messi of Barcelona FC. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz poses with a soccer ball outside his house in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz poses with a soccer ball outside his house in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, walks to play soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, walks to play soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, talks with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, talks with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, brushes his teeth before leaving for school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, brushes his teeth before leaving for school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz attends a class in school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. Despite being born with malformation of his feet, fourth grader Gabriel puts in hours into soccer everyday in his neighbourhood. He...more
Gabriel Muniz attends a class in school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. Despite being born with malformation of his feet, fourth grader Gabriel puts in hours into soccer everyday in his neighbourhood. He aspires to be a professional soccer player just like his idol Argentina's Lionel Messi of Barcelona FC. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz carries his prosthesis in school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz carries his prosthesis in school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, puts on his prosthesis as his brother Mateus studies at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, puts on his prosthesis as his brother Mateus studies at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz sits in a chair at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz sits in a chair at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz plays a video game with his brother Mateus at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz plays a video game with his brother Mateus at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, wearing a Barcelona FC necklace, smiles in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, wearing a Barcelona FC necklace, smiles in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, does his homework at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, does his homework at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, walks to class at his school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, walks to class at his school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gabriel Muniz, 11, plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
How to be ugly
Making faces at Bilbao's annual Ugly Competition.
Style File: Deepika Padukone
A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.
Strange and unusual
Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.
Tent City Jail
A look inside the controversial tent jail run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.