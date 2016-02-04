Edition:
For sale: Nuclear bunker

The entrance is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. It is owned by the Office of Northern Ireland's First Minister and Deputy First Minister and capable of accommodating 236 personnel for extended periods. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
The fresh air filter room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. A large range of the original fixtures and fittings are to be included in the sale. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A bedroom dormitory is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 4, 2016. It is believed to be one of the most technically advanced bunkers built in the UK with an array of advanced life support systems. In the event of a nuclear attack, the building could operate in a shut-down capacity for 30 days. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A BBC broadcast room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. The lower floor is completely underground and the upper floor is mounded over with 35 cubic feet (1 cubic metre) of earth. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
The generator room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
TThe entrance and for sale sign are seen outside a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
The legal quarter is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Long-life tins of food are displayed in the kitchens of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
General clerical roomis seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A decontamination tap is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
The operations room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A message chute is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
The back-up telephone is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Corridor is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A BBC broadcast room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Tea making facilities are seen in the kitchens of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Long corridor is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
The control centre of all the doors of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War is seen after it came up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Lounge room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Clock and speaker are seen in the conference room at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
The water filter room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 20166. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
The generator indicators light up in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
The main generator room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Light comes in from the open blast door at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
The entrance is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
