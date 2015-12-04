For the love of the force
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Audrey Mata from Washington D.C dressed as Princess Leia, comes face to face with a replica of R2-D2 at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fans dressed as Star Wars characters arrive at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Star Wars toys are seen for sale on a trade stand at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A worker puts the finishing touches to Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt ahead of this weekend's 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester, Britain December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Vintage Star Wars figures are seen for sale on a trade stand at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Men put on storm trooper costumes in the car park as they arrive 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A young boy dressed as an Ewok stands next to a character from Star Wars at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Star Wars fan wears a knitted Storm Trooper helmet at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Star Wars fan Nicola Scott, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in a life size toy box at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A worker sweeps up in front of a full size replica of an X-wing fighter from the Star Wars film series as finishing touches are made ahead of this weekend's 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester, Britain December 3, 2015....more
Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
Birthplace of the Beatles
Fifty years since the group performed for the last time in their home city of Liverpool the group's presence is still felt with fans of the Fab Four.
Scott Weiland: 1967-2015
Scott Weiland, the troubled ex-frontman for the band Stone Temple Pilots, died in his sleep during a tour stop with his new band the Wildabouts in Minnesota.
All-Star Grammy concert
The star-studded tribute was held to mark the would-be 100th birthday of legendary performer Frank Sinatra on December 12.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment pictures of the year.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.