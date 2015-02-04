Edition:
Foreign-owned shops looted

Locals react as they are shot at by a policeman (not in picture) while looting from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. Local media reported that violence broke out when locals barricaded roads and burnt tires during a service delivery protest. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A foreign shop owner looks on from inside his shop after it was looted by locals during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Locals push a freezer after looting it from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A policeman reacts as locals loot from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Locals carry soft drinks in crates after looting them from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
People loot a shop believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A man drags a bed he looted from a shop believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A foreign shop owner collects what remains from his shop after it was looted during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A foreign shop owner gestures as he talks to a police officer after their shops were looted during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
