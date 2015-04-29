Forest fire nears Chernobyl

An aerial view from a helicopter shows fire on the ground in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. Emergency services were battling to prevent Ukraine's largest forest fire since 1992 from spreading towards the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant....more

An aerial view from a helicopter shows fire on the ground in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. Emergency services were battling to prevent Ukraine's largest forest fire since 1992 from spreading towards the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Earlier, the interior ministry had warned that high winds were blowing the fire in northern Ukraine towards Chernobyl, where in 1986 a reactor fire led to the world's worst nuclear disaster. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Close