Forest fires ravage Portugal
Civilians, and police officers use water buckets to help extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
A general view of Sitio de Curral dos Romeiros during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Avelino Viveiros visits his house that burned yesterday at Curral dos Romeiros during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
People watch the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Civilians, and police officers pass water buckets to help extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
A man runs in Bom Sucesso during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
View of a burning house at Caminho do Meio during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Police officers and firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Vehicles burnt during forest fires are pictured at Caminho do Meio in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
A general view of the Ribeira de Joao Gomes during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Civilians and firefighters watch a forest fire at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
A man gestures as house burns as a wildfire spreads at Bom Sucesso in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
People are seen on the streets of Bom Sucesso, near to a fire during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Men take pictures of a burning house at Caminho do Meio during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Next Slideshows
Islamic State: a chronology
The militant Islamist group that has seized swaths of Iraq and Syria has its roots in the al Qaeda insurgency that arose after the U.S. led an invasion of Iraq...
Rio Olympics: Day 5
Highlights from the fifth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Man scales Trump Tower
A man scales the side of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, drawing hundreds of onlookers and prompting a significant police response.
The Secret Service campaign
The Secret Service detail on the presidential campaign trail.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.