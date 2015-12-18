Edition:
India
Sat Dec 19, 2015 | 12:45am IST

Forever remembering the Paris attacks

A Paris city archivist holds a French flag with the message 'I am Paris' as he collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015, more than a month after the shooting attacks which killed 130 people in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A view shows an informal memorial before the arrival of Paris city archival teams to collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archival and sanitation teams collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archival team collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archival and sanitation teams collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist holds a drawing as she collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archival team hold a memorial painting as they collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archivists hold boxes with drawings and notes after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, as they arrive at at the Archives de Paris center in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archivists display a memorial painting at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archivists treat drawings at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist holds drawings and notes at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist treats a drawing at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Drawings and notes are displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist holds drawings and notes at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archivists treat drawings at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A message which reads "I love you beautiful" is displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist inspects a drawing at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A dove of peace cut-out with messages is displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
