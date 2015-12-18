Forever remembering the Paris attacks
A Paris city archivist holds a French flag with the message 'I am Paris' as he collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks,...more
A view shows an informal memorial before the arrival of Paris city archival teams to collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France,...more
Paris city archival and sanitation teams collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015....more
Paris city archival team collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more
A Paris city archivist collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more
Paris city archival and sanitation teams collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015....more
A Paris city archivist collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more
A Paris city archivist holds a drawing as she collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18,...more
Paris city archival team hold a memorial painting as they collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France,...more
Paris city archivists hold boxes with drawings and notes after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, as they arrive at at the Archives de Paris center in Paris, France, December 18, 2015....more
Paris city archivists display a memorial painting at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris city archivists treat drawings at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Paris city archivist holds drawings and notes at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Paris city archivist treats a drawing at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Drawings and notes are displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Paris city archivist holds drawings and notes at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris city archivists treat drawings at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A message which reads "I love you beautiful" is displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more
A Paris city archivist inspects a drawing at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A dove of peace cut-out with messages is displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Images from above in 2015.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Top Google searches of 2015
The most searched topics in the U.S. this year, according to Google.
Newsmakers of 2015
People who shaped the news this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.