Forty hectares of marijuana
Soldiers stand guard while students walk, during a military operation at Tequila, in Jalisco September 27, 2012. According to military authorities, Mexican troops found 40 hectares of marijuana planted between maize and agave as well as a house used...more
Soldiers stand guard while students walk, during a military operation at Tequila, in Jalisco September 27, 2012. According to military authorities, Mexican troops found 40 hectares of marijuana planted between maize and agave as well as a house used for processing drugs. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier stands guard in front of a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier is seen destroying marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers destroy marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers destroy artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier destroys artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A military vehicle transports marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers inspect a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier destroys marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A marijuana plant is seen during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
