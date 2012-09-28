Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 28, 2012 | 8:05am IST

Forty hectares of marijuana

<p>Soldiers stand guard while students walk, during a military operation at Tequila, in Jalisco September 27, 2012. According to military authorities, Mexican troops found 40 hectares of marijuana planted between maize and agave as well as a house used for processing drugs. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

Soldiers stand guard while students walk, during a military operation at Tequila, in Jalisco September 27, 2012. According to military authorities, Mexican troops found 40 hectares of marijuana planted between maize and agave as well as a house used...more

Friday, September 28, 2012

Soldiers stand guard while students walk, during a military operation at Tequila, in Jalisco September 27, 2012. According to military authorities, Mexican troops found 40 hectares of marijuana planted between maize and agave as well as a house used for processing drugs. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
1 / 18
<p>A soldier stands guard in front of a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A soldier stands guard in front of a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

A soldier stands guard in front of a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
2 / 18
<p>Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
3 / 18
<p>Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
4 / 18
<p>A soldier is seen destroying marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A soldier is seen destroying marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

A soldier is seen destroying marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
5 / 18
<p>A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
6 / 18
<p>A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
7 / 18
<p>A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
8 / 18
<p>Soldiers destroy marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

Soldiers destroy marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

Soldiers destroy marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
9 / 18
<p>A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
10 / 18
<p>Soldiers destroy artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

Soldiers destroy artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

Soldiers destroy artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
11 / 18
<p>A soldier destroys artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A soldier destroys artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

A soldier destroys artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
12 / 18
<p>A military vehicle transports marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A military vehicle transports marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

A military vehicle transports marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
13 / 18
<p>A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
14 / 18
<p>A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
15 / 18
<p>Soldiers inspect a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

Soldiers inspect a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

Soldiers inspect a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
16 / 18
<p>A soldier destroys marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A soldier destroys marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

A soldier destroys marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
17 / 18
<p>A marijuana plant is seen during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A marijuana plant is seen during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, September 28, 2012

A marijuana plant is seen during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Chai Time

Chai Time

Next Slideshows

Chai Time

Chai Time

From the common man to celebrities, India’s tea-drinking tradition unites all.

27 Sep 2012
Greek fury over austerity

Greek fury over austerity

Greek police clash with hooded youths and protesters as tens of thousands take to the streets in Greece's biggest anti-austerity demonstration in months.

26 Sep 2012
Ahmadinejad in NYC

Ahmadinejad in NYC

The Iranian president speaks at the UN General Assembly.

26 Sep 2012
Floods hit northeast India

Floods hit northeast India

Floods and landslides caused by relentless rain in northeast India have displaced more than a million people.

26 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast