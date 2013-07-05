Fourth of July
Independence Day fireworks light the sky over the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial (from L-R) in Washington, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Independence Day fireworks light the sky over the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial (from L-R) in Washington, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman watches the fireworks for Independence Day in Seaside Heights, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman watches the fireworks for Independence Day in Seaside Heights, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People watch the fireworks for Independence Day in Seaside Heights, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People watch the fireworks for Independence Day in Seaside Heights, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man with the American flag painted on his face poses for a portrait as he celebrates the Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Prescott, Arizona July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man with the American flag painted on his face poses for a portrait as he celebrates the Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Prescott, Arizona July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Guests watch the arrival of the Marine Band during Independence Day celebrations on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Guests watch the arrival of the Marine Band during Independence Day celebrations on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People take part in an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People take part in an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators are checked by security on the Esplanade ahead of the city's Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Spectators are checked by security on the Esplanade ahead of the city's Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People arrive from lower Manhattan to the Statue of Liberty during its reopening to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People arrive from lower Manhattan to the Statue of Liberty during its reopening to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People take part in an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Massachusetts State Police trooper watches over the oval in front of the Hatch Shell ahead of the city's Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Massachusetts State Police trooper watches over the oval in front of the Hatch Shell ahead of the city's Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell (2nd L) cuts the ribbon next to New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (L), U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (2nd R) and Director of the United States National Park Service Jonathan B. Jarvis at the reopening...more
Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell (2nd L) cuts the ribbon next to New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (L), U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (2nd R) and Director of the United States National Park Service Jonathan B. Jarvis at the reopening ceremony in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
National Guard troops patrol the oval in front of the Hatch Shell ahead of the city's Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
National Guard troops patrol the oval in front of the Hatch Shell ahead of the city's Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People take part in an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People take part in an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People attend a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. Under steamy summer skies, tourists in New York flocked to ferries headed for the Statue of Liberty, re-opening with an Independence...more
People attend a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. Under steamy summer skies, tourists in New York flocked to ferries headed for the Statue of Liberty, re-opening with an Independence Day ceremony after closing in October as Superstorm Sandy approached. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The 3d U.S. Infantry, traditionally known as 'The Old Guard', perform during a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The 3d U.S. Infantry, traditionally known as 'The Old Guard', perform during a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A child attends a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A child attends a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Re-enactors in period attire listen as a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company reads the United States Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in...more
Re-enactors in period attire listen as a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company reads the United States Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. People across the United States gathered on Thursday for parades, picnics and fireworks at Independence Day celebrations, held under unprecedented security following the Boston Marathon bombings. Spectators waving U.S. flags and wearing red, white and blue headed for public gatherings in Boston, New York, Washington, Atlanta and other cities under the close watch of police armed with hand-held chemical detectors, radiation scanners and camera surveillance, precautions sparked by the deadly April 15 bombings. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A United States flag casts a shadow on the ground as spectators wait for a public reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
A United States flag casts a shadow on the ground as spectators wait for a public reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A child rests during a ceremony at the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island during its reopening to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A child rests during a ceremony at the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island during its reopening to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A demonstrator holds a sign with a photograph of former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden and the word "HERO" during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator holds a sign with a photograph of former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden and the word "HERO" during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company stands amid confetti following a reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
A member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company stands amid confetti following a reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Re-enactors march away from the Old State House following a public reading of the United States Declaration of Independence, part of July Fourth Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Re-enactors march away from the Old State House following a public reading of the United States Declaration of Independence, part of July Fourth Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A re-enactor in period attire takes a photograph with his mobile phone before a public reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
A re-enactor in period attire takes a photograph with his mobile phone before a public reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Haig family stands for the United States pledge of allegiance before a public reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
The Haig family stands for the United States pledge of allegiance before a public reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Re-enactors in period attire listen as a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company reads the United States Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in...more
Re-enactors in period attire listen as a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company reads the United States Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman eats at a food court during the reopening of the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman eats at a food court during the reopening of the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A girl poses for her father as they visit the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island during its reopening to the public in New York, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A girl poses for her father as they visit the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island during its reopening to the public in New York, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People buy souvenirs while they visit the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island during its reopening in New York, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People buy souvenirs while they visit the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island during its reopening in New York, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Cambodia's garment industry
The garment industry has become by far Cambodia’s biggest export earner but as investment in the country’s textile industry is surging so is labor unrest,...
Twilight zone
People and places drenched in twilight.
China's algae summer
Even though bright green algae is clogging the waterways of China, that doesn't stop people from having fun with it.
Sports camp for the blind
Camp Abilities is a not-for-profit camp using sports to foster greater independence and confidence in children who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind.
MORE IN PICTURES
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.