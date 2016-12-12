Fourth test: India v England
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Ravichandran Ashwin ( L) and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (R) speaks to England's James Anderson after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jake Ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Murali Vijay (L) and Virat Kohli run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Murali Vijay celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. England's Jake Ball (2nd R) celebrates with team mates the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Murali Vijay (R) and Cheteshwar Pujara run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Lokesh Rahul is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Virat Kohli attempts to field the ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. England's Jos Buttler plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. India's Parthiv Patel (C) catches the ball as England's Keaton Jennings runs between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. England's Keaton Jennings plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. England's Keaton Jennings (R) and Alastair Cook run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
