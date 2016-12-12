Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 12, 2016 | 8:00pm IST

Fourth test: India v England

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Ravichandran Ashwin ( L) and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Ravichandran Ashwin ( L) and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Ravichandran Ashwin ( L) and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (R) speaks to England's James Anderson after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (R) speaks to England's James Anderson after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (R) speaks to England's James Anderson after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 12/12/16. India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jake Ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jake Ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jake Ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Murali Vijay (L) and Virat Kohli run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Murali Vijay (L) and Virat Kohli run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Murali Vijay (L) and Virat Kohli run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Murali Vijay celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Murali Vijay celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. India's Murali Vijay celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. England's Jake Ball (2nd R) celebrates with team mates the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. England's Jake Ball (2nd R) celebrates with team mates the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/12/16. England's Jake Ball (2nd R) celebrates with team mates the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
23 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Murali Vijay (R) and Cheteshwar Pujara run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Murali Vijay (R) and Cheteshwar Pujara run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Murali Vijay (R) and Cheteshwar Pujara run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
24 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
25 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Lokesh Rahul is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Lokesh Rahul is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Lokesh Rahul is bowled. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
26 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Virat Kohli attempts to field the ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Virat Kohli attempts to field the ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. India's Virat Kohli attempts to field the ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
27 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. England's Jos Buttler plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. England's Jos Buttler plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 9/12/16. England's Jos Buttler plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
28 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. India's Parthiv Patel (C) catches the ball as England's Keaton Jennings runs between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. India's Parthiv Patel (C) catches the ball as England's Keaton Jennings runs between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. India's Parthiv Patel (C) catches the ball as England's Keaton Jennings runs between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
29 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
30 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. England's Keaton Jennings plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. England's Keaton Jennings plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. England's Keaton Jennings plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
31 / 32
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. England's Keaton Jennings (R) and Alastair Cook run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. England's Keaton Jennings (R) and Alastair Cook run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 8/12/16. England's Keaton Jennings (R) and Alastair Cook run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour

Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour

Next Slideshows

Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour

Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour

The President-elect holds rallies as part of his "USA Thank You Tour 2016."

10 Dec 2016
Quake strikes Indonesia

Quake strikes Indonesia

Dozens are dead and hundreds injured after a strong earthquake hit Aceh province.

09 Dec 2016
Trump's inner circle

Trump's inner circle

Donald Trump lays the groundwork to take office, gathering loyal advisers and family to plot his transition strategy and take on senior roles in his...

09 Dec 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top India photos from this week.

09 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast