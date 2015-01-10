Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 10, 2015 | 4:05pm IST

Fourth Test: India vs Australia

India's Murali Vijay leaves a delivery from Australia's Mtchel Starc during the fifth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
1 / 70
India's Murali Vijay (top) watches as Australia's Shane Watson (R) reaches to try and take a catch unsuccessfully, as wicketkeeper Brad Haddin looks on, during the fifth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
2 / 70
Umpire Kumar Dharmasena crouches as Australia's Nathan Lyon (top) jumps in the air before he bowls during the fifth day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
3 / 70
Australia's Nathan Lyon (R) runs in to celebrate with captain Steven Smith who took a catch to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma for 39 runs during the fifth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
4 / 70
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) pats team mate Murali Vijay on the shoulder as they walk off the ground at the tea break during the fifth day's play in the fourth test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
5 / 70
Australia's Nathan Lyons (C) celebrates with team mates after dismissing India's Wriddhiman Saha (R) LBW for a duck during the fifth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
6 / 70
Australia's Josh Hazlewood (R) celebrates with team mate Brad Haddin after dismissing India's Ravichandran Ashwin LBW for one run during the fifth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
7 / 70
Australia's captain Steven Smith (C) holds the Border-Gavaskar trophy after his team won the four-test series against India 2-0 after the final day of the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
8 / 70
Australia's captain Steven Smith (L) receives the Border-Gavaskar trophy from former Indian player Sunil Gavaskar (R) and former Australian player Allan Border after Australia won the four-test series against India 2-0 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
9 / 70
The Border-Gavaskar trophy is held by former Indian player Sunil Gavaskar (R) and former Australian player Allan Border during the presentation cereomny after Australia won the four-test series against India 2-0 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
10 / 70
Australia's Nathan Lyon (top R) and team mates appeal unsuccesfully for a catch taken by Joe Burns (R) to dimiss India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C) on the final day of the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
11 / 70
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) and Ajinkya Rahane walk off the field after the final day of the fourth test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
12 / 70
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) shakes hands with Australia's wicketkeeper Brad Haddin after the final day of the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
13 / 70
Australian players shake the hands of India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C) and Ajinkya Rahane after the final day of the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
14 / 70
India's captain Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after he was dismissed for 147 runs during the fourth day's play in the fourth test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
15 / 70
India's Wriddhiman Saha reacts as he avoids a short delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
16 / 70
India's Wriddhiman Saha hits a shot and is caught out for 35 runs during the fourth day's play in the fourth test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
17 / 70
Australia's Mitchell Starc (L) points towards India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar as they argue during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
18 / 70
Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) points towards India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar as they argue during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
19 / 70
Australia's Nathan Lyon (C) celebrates with team mates after the third umpire gave India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (L) out for 30 runs during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
20 / 70
Australia's David Warner jumps to avoid running into a television camera while trying to field the ball during the fourth day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
21 / 70
Australia's wicketkeeper Brad Haddin dives to take a catch to dismiss India's Umesh Yadav for four runs during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
22 / 70
Australia's David Warner (C) looks back to see India's Murali Vijay (L) prepare to catch him out for four runs, as wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha looks on, during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
23 / 70
Australia's Shane Watson reacts after being bowled by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) for 16 runs during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
24 / 70
Australia's captain Steven Smith hits a boundary during the fourth day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
25 / 70
Australia's Chris Rogers (R) lies on the ground after colliding with India's Suresh Raina during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
26 / 70
Australia's Chris Rogers (R) lies on the ground after colliding with India's Suresh Raina during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
27 / 70
India's Suresh Raina helps Australia's Chris Rogers (R) stand up after they collided during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
28 / 70
India's Mohammed Shami (R) appeals successfully for LBW to dismiss Australia's captain Steven Smith for 71 runs during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
29 / 70
Australia's Mitchell Starc (L) argues with India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
30 / 70
India's Rohit Sharma is bowled for 53 runs by Australia's Nathan Lyon during the third day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
31 / 70
Rohit Sharma reacts after being bowled for 53 runs by Australia's Nathan Lyon during the third day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
32 / 70
Australia's captain Steven Smith (C) reacts with teammate Nathan Lyon (R) as India's Lokesh Rahul runs to make his ground during the third day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
33 / 70
Australia's captain Steven Smith drops a catch from Lokesh Rahul during the third day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
34 / 70
Lokesh Rahul celebrates after reaching his century during the third day's play in the fourth test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
35 / 70
Lokesh Rahul celebrates after reaching his century during the third day's play in the fourth test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
36 / 70
Lokesh Rahul (L) reacts as Australia's Mitchell Starc runs in to take a catch to dismiss him for 110 runs during the third day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
37 / 70
Lokesh Rahul (R) reacts as Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) runs in to take a catch to dismiss him for 110 runs during the third day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
38 / 70
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during the third day's play in the fourth test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
39 / 70
Australia's Shane Watson (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Suresh Raina for a first-ball duck during the third day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
40 / 70
Australia's David Warner dives to field a ball during the third day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
41 / 70
India's captain Virat Kohli hits a boundary during the third day's play in the fourth test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
42 / 70
Australia's captain Steven Smith celebrates reaching his century during the second day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
43 / 70
Australia's captain Steven Smith (R) hugs teammate Shane Watson as he celebrates reaching his century during the second day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
44 / 70
Australia's captain Steven Smith celebrates reaching his century during the second day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
45 / 70
Members of the crowd dressed as former Australian cricketer and commentator Richie Benaud react during the second day's play in the fourth test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
46 / 70
Australia's Joe Burns gets up after nearly being run out during the second day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
47 / 70
India's Umesh Yadav (L) jumps to stop the ball hit by Australia's Joe Burns during the second day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
48 / 70
India's wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (R) is helped by teammate Suresh Raina after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Shaun Marsh for 73 runs during the second day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
49 / 70
Members of the crowd watch as India's Lokesh Rahul (R) takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Joe Burns for 58 runs during the second day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
50 / 70
India's wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (L) watches as Australia's Ryan Harris hits a boundary during the second day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
51 / 70
Australia's Nathan Lyon (C) reacts with team mates and officials during a ceremony in memory of team mate Phillip Hughes before the start of the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
52 / 70
Australia's Nathan Lyon, wearing an arm-band in memory of team mate Phillip Hughes, walks onto the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) before the start of the first day's play in the fourth test against India January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
53 / 70
Australia's captain Steven Smith leads the Australian cricket team onto the field before the start of the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
54 / 70
India's Umesh Yadav reacts as Australia's David Warner (R) hits a boundary during the first day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
55 / 70
Australia's David Warner kisses the spot where teammate Phillip Hughes received a fatal injury, after reaching 63 runs, the same total that Hughes was on, during the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
56 / 70
Australia's David Warner celebrates reaching his century during the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
57 / 70
Australia's David Warner celebrates reaching his century during the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
58 / 70
Australia's David Warner celebrates reaching his century during the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
59 / 70
Australia's David Warner (R) celebrates with teammate Chris Rogers after reaching his century during the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
60 / 70
Australia's David Warner (R) celebrates with team mate Chris Rogers after reaching his century during the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
61 / 70
Australia's David Warner kisses his helmet as he celebrates reaching his century during the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
62 / 70
Australia's David Warner celebrates reaching his century during the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
63 / 70
Australia's Chris Rogers reacts after being bowled for 95 runs during the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
64 / 70
India's Umesh Yadav (R) and captain Virat Kohli (L) fail to catch the ball hit by Australia's Shane Watson during the first day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
65 / 70
Australia's captain Steven Smith hits a boundary during the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
66 / 70
India's Ravichandran Ashwin dives across the pitch but fails to stop the ball during the first day's play in the fourth test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
67 / 70
India's Suresh Raina dives but fails to take a catch during the first day's play in the fourth test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
68 / 70
India's Suresh Raina (R) stops the ball hit by Australia's David Warner during the first day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
69 / 70
Australia's Shane Watson hits the ball with the back of his bat during the first day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
70 / 70
