Framed
Meera, a mother of four who goes by one name, holds her child as she comes out of her room in Salarpur village located near the Buddh International Circuit, on the outskirts of New Delhi October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A boy poses as he stands in front of a shop selling scraps in the old quarters of Delhi May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslim boys stand in the doorway of a mosque in New Delhi June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri earthquake survivors stand at the door of their shelter in Drangyari, 130 km (81 miles) northwest of Srinagar, November 29, 2005. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An employee sits outside a flour mill in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman holding a baby looks out from a shanty in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums in Mumbai October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Indian and Chinese soldiers prepare to enter a simulated militant hideout during a joint training counter terrorism drill 'Hand in Hand' in the mountainous terrains of Belgaum in Karnataka December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Indian Defence Ministry/Handout more
An elderly Tibetan refugee sits in front a closed door at a Tibetan refugee camp in Darjeeling, 85 km (53 miles) north of Siliguri June 23, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl walks out of her mud house in Drass, 160 km (99 miles) east of Srinagar July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A displaced tribal woman sits outside her newly built transit home beside an industrial complex near Ambagadia village, about 105 km (65 miles) north from Bhubaneswar March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A voter arrives to cast his ballot at a polling station in Thiksey, 20 km (12 miles) east of Leh, May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
An Indian soldier guards the main door of a polling station in Baramulla, 55 km (34 miles) north of Srinagar, April 19, 2004. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Child bride Krishna, 12, stands at a doorway into her compound in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man holds a child as he watches fans cheer for the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan, outside a quarter with posters of Indian cricket players pasted on its walls, in Kolkata March...more
Commuters stand at the open doorway of a suburban train during the evening rush hour in Mumbai, February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child sits at the doorsteps of a house after heavy rains in Hyderabad April 19, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
