Pictures | Wed Jun 15, 2016 | 5:55am IST

France protests labor reforms

Protesters use road signs as shields during clashes with riot police and gendarmes at the Invalides square during a demonstration as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labor laws, in Paris, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
1 / 20
French riot police and gendarmes overpower a protester during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
2 / 20
A French CGT labor union employee holds flares during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
3 / 20
Tear gas surrounds youths who face off with French police and gendarmes during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
4 / 20
A French fireman sprays water to extinguish one of two Autolib' electric cars that were set on fire on a street in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
5 / 20
French CRS riot police protect themselves from flying debris during clashes with demonstrators at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
6 / 20
Masked youths and French police clash during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
7 / 20
French CGT labor union employees march during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
8 / 20
French gendarmes clash with demonstrators in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
9 / 20
Masked youths face off with French police and gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
10 / 20
French gendarmes stand in line near a tour bus with broken windows after clashes with demonstrators in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
11 / 20
French gendarmes stand in line amongst debris in a street after clashes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
12 / 20
The message "Valls = shame", in reference to French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, is seen on the road during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
13 / 20
French CRS riot police apprehend a demonstrator during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
14 / 20
French CGT labor union employees march during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
15 / 20
French CRS riot police face off with demonstrators during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
16 / 20
A masked youth reacts in front of French gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
17 / 20
Masked youths face off with French police and gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
18 / 20
A masked youth faces off with French riot police during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
19 / 20
Striking employees stage a die-in with labor code placards during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
20 / 20
