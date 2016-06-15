France protests labor reforms
Protesters use road signs as shields during clashes with riot police and gendarmes at the Invalides square during a demonstration as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labor laws, in Paris, France, June 14, 2016....more
French riot police and gendarmes overpower a protester during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A French CGT labor union employee holds flares during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tear gas surrounds youths who face off with French police and gendarmes during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A French fireman sprays water to extinguish one of two Autolib' electric cars that were set on fire on a street in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French CRS riot police protect themselves from flying debris during clashes with demonstrators at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Masked youths and French police clash during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French CGT labor union employees march during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French gendarmes clash with demonstrators in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Masked youths face off with French police and gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French gendarmes stand in line near a tour bus with broken windows after clashes with demonstrators in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French gendarmes stand in line amongst debris in a street after clashes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The message "Valls = shame", in reference to French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, is seen on the road during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French CRS riot police apprehend a demonstrator during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French CGT labor union employees march during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French CRS riot police face off with demonstrators during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A masked youth reacts in front of French gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Masked youths face off with French police and gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A masked youth faces off with French riot police during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Striking employees stage a die-in with labor code placards during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Next Slideshows
NATO flexes military muscle
Large-scale military training exercises involving more than 20 NATO and partner countries kick off across eastern Europe and Turkey.
Orlando: Worst mass shooting in the U.S.
A look back at some of the worst shooting incidents in America since the Columbine school shooting.
Mass shooting at Orlando gay nightclub
A gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 49 people and injured 53 at a packed gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
A birthday fit for a Queen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-serving monarch, turns 90.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.