France remembers
French flags hang from windows of a building near the Invalides in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. The French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of...more
Blue, white and red brassieres, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A French flag is seen outside "Le Petit Cambodge" restaurant in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Blue, white and red shirts, the colours of the French flag, are seen on the facade of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman installs blue, white and red candles, the colours of the French flag, during a tribute to the victims of Paris attacks, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A French flag hangs from a window of a restaurant decorated for Christmas holiday season in Strasbourg, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A French flag is seen on a window of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A French national flag hangs from a tricycle on the Champs Elysees Avenue near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Blue, white and red shirts, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A man, carrying a French flag, passes by flowers, candles and messages left in tribute to victims near the Bataclan concert hall, one of the sites of deadly attacks, in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A French flag with the sign of a peace symbol with the Eiffel Tower is seen at the main entrance of an apartment building in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Two women cry as they pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A French flag is seen near the Bataclan concert hall, one of the sites of deadly attacks in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A French flag hangs from a window in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French flags are seen on windows of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A French national flag hangs from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French flags hang from a windows of an apartment building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A French national flag flies as workers stand on the roof of the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A woman stands on a balcony behind a French flag at an apartment building in the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
India vs South Africa - Nagpur test
Highlights from the India-South Africa third test in Nagpur.
Haitians protest election results
Violent protests erupt in Haiti following official results of last month's election.
Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels
A network of Palestinian tunnels running under Rafah is flooded by Egyptian security forces to sever what it says is smuggling route between Egypt and the Gaza...
Desperation on the Macedonia border
Hundreds of migrants try to storm the Greek-Macedonian border, tearing down part of the barbed wire at the crossing and demanding to continue their journey to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.