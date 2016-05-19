Edition:
France revolts against labor reform

A protester carries a flare through teargas during a demonstration against French labour law reform in Nantes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A protestors throws back a teargas canister during a demonstration against French labour law reform in Nantes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A French CGT labour union employee at French oil giant Total prepares to throw a tyres onto a burning barricade to block the entrance of the deposit of the society SFDM near the oil refinery of Donges, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A protester wears a garbage can during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Protestors surround a burning scooter during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Protestors clash with riot police during a demonstration against French labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Protestors hold a banner depicting French President Francois Hollande and Prime Minister Manuel Valls with the message "pigs" during a demonstration against French labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Protestors react to teargas during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Supporters of social media-driven movement "Nuit Debout" (Rise up at Night), shout during an event as they gather on the place de la Republique in Paris, France, against the French labor law proposal, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Riot police confront protestors during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A demonstrator is detained by police during protests against French labor law reform in Paris, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Clouds of tear gas surround people near the Invalides monument during clashes between protestors and French police during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Riot police clash with protestors during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A protestor gesticulates during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A woman with the numbers, "49-3" symbolically taped across her mouth attends a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labor law proposal in Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French CRS riot police face off with French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Masked and hooded youths enter a bank after breaking a door as elsewhere French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A French student holds a Communist Party flag during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes. The slogan reads " We have a leftist party who deserves to be punched". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French police tries to extinguish a burning car during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the labor reform bill proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labor reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French CRS riot police use tear gas against French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A hooded demonstrator walks near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French high school and university students face off with French CRS riot police during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Francois Hollande during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the French labor law proposal in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
