France revolts against labor reform
French police apprehend a youth during a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A youth throws a printer into a bank during a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French labour union members march during a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labour law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A protesters attends a demonstration against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police apprehend a man during a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A message is written on an advertising board which was attacked by youths who took part in a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People walk outside an auto dealership which was attacked by youths who took part in a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tear gas fills the air during clashes with French gendarmes during a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An advertising board which was attacked by youths who took part in a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms is seen in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French labor union workers and students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Marseille, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A message is written on the window of an auto dealership which was attacked by youths in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Masked youths take part in a demonstration in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tear gas fills the air during clashes with French gendarmes and riot police in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French gendarmes in riot gear gather at the Place de la Nation as they wait for a demonstration by labor union members in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French labor union members march during a demonstration in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A message reads "Strike and blockade until withdrawal" near a barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the SFDM company near the oil refinery to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Donges, France, May 26, 2016....more
A French student wears a mask and holds a poster depicting French Prime Minister Manuel Valls and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy during a demonstration in Marseille, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A striking French labor union employee stands near a barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the SFDM company near the oil refinery in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A message is written on a bus stop, which was attacked by youths who took part in a demonstration in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Striking French labor union employees stand near a barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the SFDM company near the oil refinery in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
The dangerous Mediterranean route
The number of boats carrying migrants making the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean has risen sharply amid warm weather and calm seas.
President Mukherjee in China
Highlights from the visit of President Pranab Mukherjee to China.
Hurt lockers of the Middle East
Bomb disposal units remove the threat of explosives in the conflict zones of Syria and Iraq.
Syria in ruins
Images of a landscape devastated by war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.