France's boy bullfighters

Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre (R), nicknamed El Nino, attends a course at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. Since 1983, the French Tauromachy Centre in Nimes has trained some 1,000 youths in the art of bullfighting. Twenty of them have gone on to become professional matadors, facing fighting bulls in the arena. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier