France's gay marriage debate

Gagged women hold flares and wear French revolution Phrygian caps in a protest demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Nantes, western France, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Gagged women hold flares and wear French revolution Phrygian caps in a protest demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Nantes, western France, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French gendarmes in riot gear stand guard as gay marriage opponents wave a French flag after the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage near the Invalides in Paris, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French gendarmes in riot gear stand guard as gay marriage opponents wave a French flag after the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage near the Invalides in Paris, April 21,...more

A gay couple kiss as people gather to celebrate after the French parliament approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A gay couple kiss as people gather to celebrate after the French parliament approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Girls dressed in costumes from the French revolution look through a fence as they take part in a protest march over France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Girls dressed in costumes from the French revolution look through a fence as they take part in a protest march over France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira (C bottom) is applauded as she speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira (C bottom) is applauded as she speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A sign reads, "Thanks" as people gather to celebrate the passage of a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A sign reads, "Thanks" as people gather to celebrate the passage of a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People take cover from tear gas as they take part in a demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People take cover from tear gas as they take part in a demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Protesters attend a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. The placard reads: "No to homosexual marriage". REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Protesters attend a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. The placard reads: "No to...more

A woman argues with a policeman as she demonstrates to support a draft law to legalise marriage and adoption for same-sex couples in Marseille, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A woman argues with a policeman as she demonstrates to support a draft law to legalise marriage and adoption for same-sex couples in Marseille, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Former French Socialist deputy Corinne Narassiguin is applauded as she stands in the public gallery after the final vote on bill legalising same-sex marriage at the National Assembly in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Former French Socialist deputy Corinne Narassiguin is applauded as she stands in the public gallery after the final vote on bill legalising same-sex marriage at the National Assembly in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A logo is painted on the street by protesters against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A logo is painted on the street by protesters against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People shout slogans during a demonstration over France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage outside France television studios where President Francois Hollande is interviewed in Paris, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

People shout slogans during a demonstration over France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage outside France television studios where President Francois Hollande is interviewed in Paris, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Tear gas floats in the air as people wave banners while demonstrating against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tear gas floats in the air as people wave banners while demonstrating against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A boy carries a sign protesting France's planned legalisation on same-sex marriage in Paris, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A boy carries a sign protesting France's planned legalisation on same-sex marriage in Paris, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A man holds a cross as he demonstrates against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man holds a cross as he demonstrates against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Opponents to gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance wave flags and shout slogans during a demonstration in Marseille, February 2, 2013 . The placard reads: "Marriage for all except for me". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Opponents to gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance wave flags and shout slogans during a demonstration in Marseille, February 2, 2013 . The placard reads: "Marriage for all except for me". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French CRS riot police form a line near the Invalides during a demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French CRS riot police form a line near the Invalides during a demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

People demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

People demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Thousands of gay marriage opponents wave pink, blue and white flags as they take part in the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage near the Invalides in Paris, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Thousands of gay marriage opponents wave pink, blue and white flags as they take part in the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage near the Invalides in Paris, April 21,...more

A demonstrator holds Barbie dolls as people march through the streets of Paris in support of the French government's draft law to legalise marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A demonstrator holds Barbie dolls as people march through the streets of Paris in support of the French government's draft law to legalise marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French gendarmes in riot gear stand guard as gay marriage opponents wave a French flag after the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French gendarmes in riot gear stand guard as gay marriage opponents wave a French flag after the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 21, 2013. ...more

People wave flags as they take part in a protest demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Nantes, western France, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

People wave flags as they take part in a protest demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Nantes, western France, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

People wave banners as they demonstrate against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People wave banners as they demonstrate against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Protesters attend a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrates against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Protesters attend a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrates against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann more

A protester attends a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A protester attends a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann more

