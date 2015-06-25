Edition:
France's vanishing beaches

The Hourtin beach is protected with sand walls to prevent erosion of the Atlantic coast, Southwestern France, June 18, 2015. France's Atlantic Ocean coastline, with its picturesque beaches, sandy between the Gironde estuary and the Adour River, and rocky in the Basque Country, diminishes several meters every year. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
An aerial view shows sea walls on the beach that protect sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Anglet, southwestern France, June 20, 2015. Erosion from recent winter storms, with huge waves and unusual high tides, have threatened buildings and private homes on the coast, with a reduction of the beachfront by 10 meters in certain areas, the Aquitaine Coast Observatory said. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A view shows the Biarritz beach, sand dune, and the promenade near the Casino during a winter storm on the Atlantic coast, southwestern France, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A view shows a damaged sand dune due to the erosion on the Atlantic Ocean coastline in Montalivet, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A man runs from waves which break on a beach front at high tide in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A view shows clouds from a weather front above the sea along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Royan, southwestern France, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
An aerial view shows a sea wall on the beach that protects sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Anglet, southwestern France, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A man walks on the beach near sea walls installed in front of damaged sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A view shows a damaged sand dune from erosion of the Atlantic Ocean coastline in Montalivet, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A view shows sea walls on the beach in front of damaged sand dunes due to the erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Backhoes remove sand to create a dune to protect the Atlantic coast against erosion during a winter storm, near the Casino on the beach in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
An aerial view shows the block of flats called "Le Signal", which was closed after heavy erosion caused by storms last winter on the Atlantic Ocean coast, in Soulac, southwestern France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
An aerial view shows sea walls on the beach that protect sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Anglet, southwestern France, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A view shows a damaged sand dune from the erosion of the Atlantic Ocean coastline in Montalivet, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
People walk on the beach in front of a damaged house where the sand dune along the Atlantic Ocean coast line has been eroded in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A view shows sea walls on the beach in front of damaged sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A view shows sea walls on the beach front to protect damaged sand dunes due to the erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A backhoe removes sand to create a dune to protect the Atlantic coast against erosion during a winter storm, near the Casino on the beach in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
