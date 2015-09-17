Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 17, 2015 | 10:40pm IST

Frankfurt Auto Show

The Mercedes-Benz Concept IAA car is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The Mercedes-Benz Concept IAA car is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
The Mercedes-Benz Concept IAA car is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
1 / 33
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she sits with German autoparts manufacturer ZF Friedrichshafen CEO Stefan Sommer inside a car as she makes an opening tour of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she sits with German autoparts manufacturer ZF Friedrichshafen CEO Stefan Sommer inside a car as she makes an opening tour of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she sits with German autoparts manufacturer ZF Friedrichshafen CEO Stefan Sommer inside a car as she makes an opening tour of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
2 / 33
A model walks next to a BMW 750Li xDrive during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A model walks next to a BMW 750Li xDrive during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A model walks next to a BMW 750Li xDrive during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
3 / 33
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller and Hesse's state Premier Volker Bouffier (RtoL) look at the Porsche Mission e Electric Concept car as she makes an opening tour of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller and Hesse's state Premier Volker Bouffier (RtoL) look at the Porsche Mission e Electric Concept car as she makes an opening tour of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller and Hesse's state Premier Volker Bouffier (RtoL) look at the Porsche Mission e Electric Concept car as she makes an opening tour of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 33
A Jaguar C-X75 stunt vehicle from the James Bond film 'Spectre' is pictured during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Jaguar C-X75 stunt vehicle from the James Bond film 'Spectre' is pictured during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A Jaguar C-X75 stunt vehicle from the James Bond film 'Spectre' is pictured during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 33
An Infiniti Q30 is pictured during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An Infiniti Q30 is pictured during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
An Infiniti Q30 is pictured during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 33
A visitor makes a selfie in front of a Ferrari car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A visitor makes a selfie in front of a Ferrari car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A visitor makes a selfie in front of a Ferrari car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 33
The new Peugeot Fractal Concept is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The new Peugeot Fractal Concept is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
The new Peugeot Fractal Concept is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 33
The Thunder Power electric car from Taiwan is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Thunder Power electric car from Taiwan is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
The Thunder Power electric car from Taiwan is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 33
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche poses to media with the Mercedes-Benz S 500 cabrio car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche poses to media with the Mercedes-Benz S 500 cabrio car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche poses to media with the Mercedes-Benz S 500 cabrio car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
10 / 33
The Tesla Model S is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Tesla Model S is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
The Tesla Model S is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 33
The Hyundai N50 is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Hyundai N50 is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
The Hyundai N50 is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 33
A Citroen Aircross concept car is pictured during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Citroen Aircross concept car is pictured during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A Citroen Aircross concept car is pictured during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 33
BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. German luxury carmaker BMW's new chief executive, Krueger, fainted on stage at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, a Reuters witness reported. Krueger collapsed as he was commenting on BMW's latest models during a news conference. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. German luxury carmaker BMW's new chief executive, Krueger, fainted on stage at the Frankfurt auto...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. German luxury carmaker BMW's new chief executive, Krueger, fainted on stage at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, a Reuters witness reported. Krueger collapsed as he was commenting on BMW's latest models during a news conference. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 33
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the Mercedes-Benz Concept IAA car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the Mercedes-Benz Concept IAA car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the Mercedes-Benz Concept IAA car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
15 / 33
An employee cleans the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

An employee cleans the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
An employee cleans the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
16 / 33
The front of a Mercedes-Benz F 015 Luxury in Motion concept car is pictured at the booth of Mercedes-Benz during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The front of a Mercedes-Benz F 015 Luxury in Motion concept car is pictured at the booth of Mercedes-Benz during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
The front of a Mercedes-Benz F 015 Luxury in Motion concept car is pictured at the booth of Mercedes-Benz during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
17 / 33
Bugatti Vision concept car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bugatti Vision concept car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Bugatti Vision concept car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 33
The new Porsche 911 Carrera S (L) and concept car Mission E are presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The new Porsche 911 Carrera S (L) and concept car Mission E are presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
The new Porsche 911 Carrera S (L) and concept car Mission E are presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 33
SEAT Leon Cross Sport is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

SEAT Leon Cross Sport is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
SEAT Leon Cross Sport is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 33
New Porsche 911 Carrera S car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

New Porsche 911 Carrera S car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
New Porsche 911 Carrera S car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
21 / 33
Visitors stand around cars during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Visitors stand around cars during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Visitors stand around cars during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
22 / 33
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
23 / 33
A visitor takes a picture of the logo on the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A visitor takes a picture of the logo on the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A visitor takes a picture of the logo on the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
24 / 33
The new electric Porsche Mission E concept car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The new electric Porsche Mission E concept car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
The new electric Porsche Mission E concept car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
25 / 33
SEAT Leon Cross Sport is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

SEAT Leon Cross Sport is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
SEAT Leon Cross Sport is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
26 / 33
Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller leaves the new electric Porsche Mission E concept car onstage during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller leaves the new electric Porsche Mission E concept car onstage during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller leaves the new electric Porsche Mission E concept car onstage during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
27 / 33
Visitors walk around Bentley Bentayga during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Visitors walk around Bentley Bentayga during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Visitors walk around Bentley Bentayga during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
28 / 33
Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann stands next to the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann stands next to the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann stands next to the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
29 / 33
Bentley Bentayga car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bentley Bentayga car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Bentley Bentayga car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
30 / 33
The new Audi e-tron Quattro has its world premiere during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The new Audi e-tron Quattro has its world premiere during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
The new Audi e-tron Quattro has its world premiere during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
31 / 33
Volkswagen Tiguan car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Volkswagen Tiguan car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Volkswagen Tiguan car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
32 / 33
New Porsche 911 Carrera S cars are presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

New Porsche 911 Carrera S cars are presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
New Porsche 911 Carrera S cars are presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Next Slideshows

When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

17 Sep 2015
Drag queens of Tel Aviv

Drag queens of Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv's drag queens pose with family members.

17 Sep 2015
Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Catholicism is flourishing again in Cuba, gradually expanding its influence after suffering decades of repression.

17 Sep 2015
Houses on the edge

Houses on the edge

Houses teetering on the brink after being buffeted by natural disasters from typhoons to landslides.

15 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast