Free food scheme
Srimati Kumari, a school headmistress, eats the free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, before being served to schoolchildren at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. The midday meal scheme of giving school pupils a free lunch is the largest such programme in the world. It has been widely lauded as one of the most successful welfare measures in India, home to a quarter of the world's hungry, because it also boosts school enrolments and helps children to continue studies. For millions of poor families, the lunch is the only full meal their children eat in a day. That encourages them to send them to school, and not keep them home to help with chores. For this reason, despite being poorly managed, the scheme draws a lot of support from non-governmental organisations, rights activists and the United Nations. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Schoolchildren wash their plates before having their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A school girl watches the camera while studying inside her classroom before having the free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A cook serves the free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, to children at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Schoolchildren eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Schoolchildren study inside their classroom after having their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A cook washes kitchen utensils after serving the free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, to children at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A school girl holds a container to receive her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A school boy keeps his plate in a bag after having his free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A teacher prepares to serve cooked rice to school children as part of free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, inside their classroom at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker pulls a container carrying a free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, for school children in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School boys receive their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School boys carry their tiffin boxes as they wait to receive the free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School boys eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, inside their classroom in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A school boy sleeps inside a classroom before having his free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A schoolgirl (C) prays before having her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. ATTENTION EDITORS - Neither the children nor the school pictured in this photograph were involved in Tuesday's...more
Schoolgirls collect their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. ATTENTION EDITORS - Neither the children nor the school pictured in this photograph were involved in Tuesday's poisoning incident....more
A schoolgirl eats her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Schoolgirls eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Schoolgirls collect their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A schoolgirl eats her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Schoolgirls eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A schoolgirl eats her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A schoolgirl eats her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Schoolgirls collect their free mid-day meals, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Schoolgirls wait to collect their free mid-day meals, being distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Schoolgirls sit inside their classroom before collecting their free mid-day meals, being distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A schoolgirl eats her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A schoolgirl eats her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Schoolgirls eat their free mid-day meals, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Schoolgirls collect their free mid-day meals, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Kashmiri school boy eats his free mid-day meal distributed under a scheme by the government for children below poverty line, inside a school in Srinagar April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Children stand in line to collect their free mid-day meal distributed by the government inside a government-run primary school in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A girl eats her free mid-day meal distributed by the government inside a government-run primary school in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Children hold plates as they stand in line to collect their free mid-day meal distributed by a non-governmental organization inside a school in Kolkata March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers prepare mid-day meal for school children at a school in Chandigarh July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Students stand in a line to collect their free mid-day meals, distributed by a government-run primary school, in Rajpore, about 25 km (18 miles) west of Kolkata, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
School children hold their plates as they wait for their free lunch at a government-run primary school in Hyderabad July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A student holds his free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in Rajpore, about 25 km (18 miles) west of Kolkata, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
