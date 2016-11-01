Edition:
Free from Islamic State

Displaced Iraqi women and children sit at the back of a vehicle after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi family flees after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Displaced Iraqis flee after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi family sits at the back of a vehicle after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi flees on his donkey after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy is seen after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi flees after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi family flees after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Displaced Iraqis displaced flee with their livestock near a berm after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi child holds a toy gun while fleeing with his family after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced elderly Iraqi woman walks after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Displaced Iraqi families are pictured after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy is pictured after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
