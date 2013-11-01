Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 1, 2013 | 7:45am IST

Free L.A. health clinic

<p>People receive dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People receive dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

People receive dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 15
<p>Stephen Hook (L) wears a Captain Hook Halloween costume as he treats Freddie Chavez, 35, at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Stephen Hook (L) wears a Captain Hook Halloween costume as he treats Freddie Chavez, 35, at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Stephen Hook (L) wears a Captain Hook Halloween costume as he treats Freddie Chavez, 35, at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 15
<p>Rosarara Sanc, 29, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rosarara Sanc, 29, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Rosarara Sanc, 29, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 15
<p>Patricia Broaster, 35, watches as her son Andre Boutte, 11, sits down to get his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Patricia Broaster, 35, watches as her son Andre Boutte, 11, sits down to get his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Patricia Broaster, 35, watches as her son Andre Boutte, 11, sits down to get his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 15
<p>People line up to receive treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People line up to receive treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

People line up to receive treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 15
<p>Roseana Dyas, 33, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Roseana Dyas, 33, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Roseana Dyas, 33, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 15
<p>A woman has her pulse taken at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman has her pulse taken at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

A woman has her pulse taken at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 15
<p>Roseana Dyas, 33, receives treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Roseana Dyas, 33, receives treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Roseana Dyas, 33, receives treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 15
<p>George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 15
<p>Andre Boutte, 11, looks in the mirror at his new pair of glasses at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Andre Boutte, 11, looks in the mirror at his new pair of glasses at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Andre Boutte, 11, looks in the mirror at his new pair of glasses at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 15
<p>Reginald Williams, 54, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Reginald Williams, 54, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Reginald Williams, 54, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 15
<p>Shon Baskom, 43, has his eyes examined at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shon Baskom, 43, has his eyes examined at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Shon Baskom, 43, has his eyes examined at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 15
<p>A man receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

A man receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 15
<p>George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 15
<p>Carolyn Jackson, 68, has her blood pressure measured at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Carolyn Jackson, 68, has her blood pressure measured at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 01, 2013

Carolyn Jackson, 68, has her blood pressure measured at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Halloween in Sleepy Hollow

Halloween in Sleepy Hollow

Next Slideshows

Halloween in Sleepy Hollow

Halloween in Sleepy Hollow

Halloween in the town where the legend was born.

01 Nov 2013
Banksy in New York

Banksy in New York

New works by Banksy during his New York residency.

01 Nov 2013
The Uighurs of China

The Uighurs of China

Xinjiang, a sprawling, desert-like region that borders Central Asia, has been beset by violence which China has blamed on Uighur separatists and extremists.

01 Nov 2013
Mapping Buddha

Mapping Buddha

Buddha statues from around the world.

31 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures