Freed from Boko Haram
Some of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls released by Boko Haram look on during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja, Nigeria. Boko Haram has released 21 of the 270 schoolgirls kidnapped in 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls released by Boko Haram pose during a group photograph with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo In Abuja, Nigeria October 19, 2016 REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
