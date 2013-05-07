Freed from captivity

Family photos of Jaycee Dugard are pictured as they were made available to Reuters in Los Angeles September 3, 2009. Phillip Garrido, a 58-year-old registered sex offender, and his 54-year-old wife, Nancy Garrido, pleaded not guilty on Friday to a total of 29 charges related to the kidnapping of Jaycee Dugard from her South Lake Tahoe, California neighborhood in June 1991. Dugard, now 29, was found after a parole officer for Garrido became suspicious, prompting a search of his home about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of where she was abducted. Images show, from L to R, Dugard in 1991 as she attends the Rose Parade, in October 1990 dressed as a punk rocker, and as a three-year old ballerina. REUTERS/Handout