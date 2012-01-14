Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 14, 2012 | 5:50am IST

Freedom from Myanmar's prisons

<p>Family members wave as political prisoners are released at Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. Myanmar freed at least 200 political prisoners on Friday in an amnesty that could embolden the opposition and put pressure on the West to lift sanctions as one of the world's most reclusive states opens up after half a century of authoritarian rule. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Family members wave as political prisoners are released at Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. Myanmar freed at least 200 political prisoners on Friday in an amnesty that could embolden the opposition and put pressure on the West to lift...more

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Family members wave as political prisoners are released at Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. Myanmar freed at least 200 political prisoners on Friday in an amnesty that could embolden the opposition and put pressure on the West to lift sanctions as one of the world's most reclusive states opens up after half a century of authoritarian rule. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
1 / 20
<p>Ko Ko Gyi, one of the leaders of a 1988 student uprising, is seen in a car as he arrives in Yangon International Airport in Yangon December 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu </p>

Ko Ko Gyi, one of the leaders of a 1988 student uprising, is seen in a car as he arrives in Yangon International Airport in Yangon December 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Ko Ko Gyi, one of the leaders of a 1988 student uprising, is seen in a car as he arrives in Yangon International Airport in Yangon December 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu

Close
2 / 20
<p>Ko Pyone Cho (C), one of the leaders of a 1988 student uprising, reunites with his family at Yangon International Airport in Yangon December 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu </p>

Ko Pyone Cho (C), one of the leaders of a 1988 student uprising, reunites with his family at Yangon International Airport in Yangon December 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Ko Pyone Cho (C), one of the leaders of a 1988 student uprising, reunites with his family at Yangon International Airport in Yangon December 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu

Close
3 / 20
<p>Blogger Nay Phone Latt, released from Pa-an prison, feeds cake to his blogger friends from the Myanmar Blogger Society (MBS) to celebrate his release, at his home in Yangon January 14, 2012. Nay Phone Latt, arrested in January 2008, is a famous blogger and also a member of the National League for Democracy. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Blogger Nay Phone Latt, released from Pa-an prison, feeds cake to his blogger friends from the Myanmar Blogger Society (MBS) to celebrate his release, at his home in Yangon January 14, 2012. Nay Phone Latt, arrested in January 2008, is a famous...more

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Blogger Nay Phone Latt, released from Pa-an prison, feeds cake to his blogger friends from the Myanmar Blogger Society (MBS) to celebrate his release, at his home in Yangon January 14, 2012. Nay Phone Latt, arrested in January 2008, is a famous blogger and also a member of the National League for Democracy. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
4 / 20
<p>A family member of a political prisoner awaits his release in front of Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A family member of a political prisoner awaits his release in front of Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

A family member of a political prisoner awaits his release in front of Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
5 / 20
<p>A released political prisoner waves upon arrival at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A released political prisoner waves upon arrival at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

A released political prisoner waves upon arrival at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
6 / 20
<p>Blogger Nay Phone Latt talks to reporters as his mother and his brother stand beside him after his release, in front of Pa-an prison, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Blogger Nay Phone Latt talks to reporters as his mother and his brother stand beside him after his release, in front of Pa-an prison, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Blogger Nay Phone Latt talks to reporters as his mother and his brother stand beside him after his release, in front of Pa-an prison, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
7 / 20
<p>Burmese blogger Nay Phone Latt's grandmother (2nd L) kisses him as he reunites with his mother (R) and elder brother (L) in front of Pa-an prison, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Burmese blogger Nay Phone Latt's grandmother (2nd L) kisses him as he reunites with his mother (R) and elder brother (L) in front of Pa-an prison, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Burmese blogger Nay Phone Latt's grandmother (2nd L) kisses him as he reunites with his mother (R) and elder brother (L) in front of Pa-an prison, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
8 / 20
<p>Political prisoner Zaw Thet Htway, released from Taunggyi prison, smiles as he arrives in Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Political prisoner Zaw Thet Htway, released from Taunggyi prison, smiles as he arrives in Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Political prisoner Zaw Thet Htway, released from Taunggyi prison, smiles as he arrives in Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
9 / 20
<p>A girl awaits the release of her relative, a political prisoner in Pa-an prison, in front of the prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A girl awaits the release of her relative, a political prisoner in Pa-an prison, in front of the prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

A girl awaits the release of her relative, a political prisoner in Pa-an prison, in front of the prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
10 / 20
<p>Released political prisoners carry their bags after they are released at the gate of Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Released political prisoners carry their bags after they are released at the gate of Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Released political prisoners carry their bags after they are released at the gate of Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
11 / 20
<p>A political prisoner (C) waves as he arrives at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A political prisoner (C) waves as he arrives at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

A political prisoner (C) waves as he arrives at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
12 / 20
<p>Burmese blogger Nay Phone Latt (C) hugs his brother in front of the Pa-an prison after his release, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Burmese blogger Nay Phone Latt (C) hugs his brother in front of the Pa-an prison after his release, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Burmese blogger Nay Phone Latt (C) hugs his brother in front of the Pa-an prison after his release, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
13 / 20
<p>Jimmy (2nd R), released from Taunggyi Prison, and his wife Nilar Thein (3rd R), released from Thar Yar Waddi Prison, carry their daughter as they arrive at the Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. Jimmy and Nilar are both activists from the 88 Generation Students Group. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Jimmy (2nd R), released from Taunggyi Prison, and his wife Nilar Thein (3rd R), released from Thar Yar Waddi Prison, carry their daughter as they arrive at the Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. Jimmy and Nilar are both activists...more

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Jimmy (2nd R), released from Taunggyi Prison, and his wife Nilar Thein (3rd R), released from Thar Yar Waddi Prison, carry their daughter as they arrive at the Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. Jimmy and Nilar are both activists from the 88 Generation Students Group. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
14 / 20
<p>Myanmar's former Prime Minister Khin Nyunt, who was once the powerful chief of military intelligence (MI), speaks after his release from house arrest in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu </p>

Myanmar's former Prime Minister Khin Nyunt, who was once the powerful chief of military intelligence (MI), speaks after his release from house arrest in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Myanmar's former Prime Minister Khin Nyunt, who was once the powerful chief of military intelligence (MI), speaks after his release from house arrest in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu

Close
15 / 20
<p>Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them, while their families wait outside, in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them, while their families wait outside, in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them, while their families wait outside, in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
16 / 20
<p>Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
17 / 20
<p>Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them, while their families wait outside, in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them, while their families wait outside, in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them, while their families wait outside, in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
18 / 20
<p>Family members of prisoners wait for them to come out from Insein prison after authorities released them in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Family members of prisoners wait for them to come out from Insein prison after authorities released them in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

Family members of prisoners wait for them to come out from Insein prison after authorities released them in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
19 / 20
<p>A newly released prisoner carries her baby while she exits the main door of Insein prison in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A newly released prisoner carries her baby while she exits the main door of Insein prison in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, January 14, 2012

A newly released prisoner carries her baby while she exits the main door of Insein prison in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

14 Jan 2012
Child workers

Child workers

A look at the plight of child laborers around the world.

14 Jan 2012
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

14 Jan 2012
Highlights from CES 2012

Highlights from CES 2012

A look at the latest gadgets and technology being showcased in Las Vegas at the world's largest consumer electronics trade show.

13 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast