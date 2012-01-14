Freedom from Myanmar's prisons
Family members wave as political prisoners are released at Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. Myanmar freed at least 200 political prisoners on Friday in an amnesty that could embolden the opposition and put pressure on the West to lift...more
Family members wave as political prisoners are released at Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. Myanmar freed at least 200 political prisoners on Friday in an amnesty that could embolden the opposition and put pressure on the West to lift sanctions as one of the world's most reclusive states opens up after half a century of authoritarian rule. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Ko Ko Gyi, one of the leaders of a 1988 student uprising, is seen in a car as he arrives in Yangon International Airport in Yangon December 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu
Ko Pyone Cho (C), one of the leaders of a 1988 student uprising, reunites with his family at Yangon International Airport in Yangon December 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu
Blogger Nay Phone Latt, released from Pa-an prison, feeds cake to his blogger friends from the Myanmar Blogger Society (MBS) to celebrate his release, at his home in Yangon January 14, 2012. Nay Phone Latt, arrested in January 2008, is a famous...more
Blogger Nay Phone Latt, released from Pa-an prison, feeds cake to his blogger friends from the Myanmar Blogger Society (MBS) to celebrate his release, at his home in Yangon January 14, 2012. Nay Phone Latt, arrested in January 2008, is a famous blogger and also a member of the National League for Democracy. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family member of a political prisoner awaits his release in front of Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A released political prisoner waves upon arrival at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Blogger Nay Phone Latt talks to reporters as his mother and his brother stand beside him after his release, in front of Pa-an prison, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Burmese blogger Nay Phone Latt's grandmother (2nd L) kisses him as he reunites with his mother (R) and elder brother (L) in front of Pa-an prison, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Political prisoner Zaw Thet Htway, released from Taunggyi prison, smiles as he arrives in Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A girl awaits the release of her relative, a political prisoner in Pa-an prison, in front of the prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Released political prisoners carry their bags after they are released at the gate of Pa-an prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A political prisoner (C) waves as he arrives at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Burmese blogger Nay Phone Latt (C) hugs his brother in front of the Pa-an prison after his release, in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Jimmy (2nd R), released from Taunggyi Prison, and his wife Nilar Thein (3rd R), released from Thar Yar Waddi Prison, carry their daughter as they arrive at the Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. Jimmy and Nilar are both activists...more
Jimmy (2nd R), released from Taunggyi Prison, and his wife Nilar Thein (3rd R), released from Thar Yar Waddi Prison, carry their daughter as they arrive at the Yangon domestic airport in Yangon January 13, 2012. Jimmy and Nilar are both activists from the 88 Generation Students Group. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar's former Prime Minister Khin Nyunt, who was once the powerful chief of military intelligence (MI), speaks after his release from house arrest in Yangon January 13, 2012. REUTERS/James YeAungThu
Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them, while their families wait outside, in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Prisoners come out from Insein prison after authorities released them, while their families wait outside, in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Family members of prisoners wait for them to come out from Insein prison after authorities released them in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A newly released prisoner carries her baby while she exits the main door of Insein prison in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
