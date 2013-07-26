Edition:
French defence minister visits India

<p>French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (2nd R) walks after inspecting a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. Le Drian is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (2nd R) walks after inspecting a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. Le Drian is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) and his Indian counterpart A. K. Antony (center R) walk before Le Drian's ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. Le Drian is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) and his Indian counterpart A. K. Antony (center R) walk before Le Drian's ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. Le Drian is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) walks after inspecting a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. Le Drian is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) walks after inspecting a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. Le Drian is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart A. K. Antony before Le Drian's ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. Le Drian is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart A. K. Antony before Le Drian's ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. Le Drian is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) is seen through a line of Indian soldiers during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. Le Drian is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) is seen through a line of Indian soldiers during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. Le Drian is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. Le Drian is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi July 26, 2013. Le Drian is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

