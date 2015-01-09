Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 10, 2015 | 3:04am IST

French hostage sites stormed

Smoke is seen at left as French police special forces launch their assault at a kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Smoke is seen at left as French police special forces launch their assault at a kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Smoke is seen at left as French police special forces launch their assault at a kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 20
A flash of light and smoke appear at the start of the final assault at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A flash of light and smoke appear at the start of the final assault at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A flash of light and smoke appear at the start of the final assault at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
2 / 20
Members of the French police special forces take position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Members of the French police special forces take position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Members of the French police special forces take position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 20
French special forces sharp shooters take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French special forces sharp shooters take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
French special forces sharp shooters take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 20
French police forcibly stop at gun point young people on a scooter as they arrive near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

French police forcibly stop at gun point young people on a scooter as they arrive near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
French police forcibly stop at gun point young people on a scooter as they arrive near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
5 / 20
French police forcibly stop young people on a scooter as they arrive near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

French police forcibly stop young people on a scooter as they arrive near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
French police forcibly stop young people on a scooter as they arrive near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
6 / 20
Members of the French police special force advance with their equipment on the Paris ring road near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Members of the French police special force advance with their equipment on the Paris ring road near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Members of the French police special force advance with their equipment on the Paris ring road near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
7 / 20
French intervention police take up position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

French intervention police take up position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
French intervention police take up position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
8 / 20
Members of the French gendarmerie intervention forces arrive at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Members of the French gendarmerie intervention forces arrive at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Members of the French gendarmerie intervention forces arrive at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 20
A helicopter with members of the French intervention gendarme forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A helicopter with members of the French intervention gendarme forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A helicopter with members of the French intervention gendarme forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
10 / 20
French special forces handle arms as they take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French special forces handle arms as they take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
French special forces handle arms as they take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
11 / 20
French gendarmes stand guard as school children board a bus as they are evacuated near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French gendarmes stand guard as school children board a bus as they are evacuated near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
French gendarmes stand guard as school children board a bus as they are evacuated near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 20
Helicopters with French intervention forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Helicopters with French intervention forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Helicopters with French intervention forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 20
French police stand on the Paris ring road near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police stand on the Paris ring road near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
French police stand on the Paris ring road near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 20
French intervention police are seen at the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket (seen in rear) near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French intervention police are seen at the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket (seen in rear) near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
French intervention police are seen at the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket (seen in rear) near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
15 / 20
Intervention forces arrive inside the perimeter of the complex where a hostage taking situation continues at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Intervention forces arrive inside the perimeter of the complex where a hostage taking situation continues at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Intervention forces arrive inside the perimeter of the complex where a hostage taking situation continues at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
16 / 20
French special forces take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French special forces take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
French special forces take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
17 / 20
A French Army helicopter with intervention forces hovers near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A French Army helicopter with intervention forces hovers near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A French Army helicopter with intervention forces hovers near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
18 / 20
Journalists work near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Journalists work near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Journalists work near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 20
Helicopters with French intervention forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Helicopters with French intervention forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Helicopters with French intervention forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
A week in Paris

A week in Paris

Next Slideshows

A week in Paris

A week in Paris

Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.

10 Jan 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

09 Jan 2015
A day without death in Syria

A day without death in Syria

Nobody was reported killed by fighting in Syria on Wednesday, the first day without casualties in three years, after a fierce winter storm hit the region.

08 Jan 2015
Republic Day 2015 rehearsals

Republic Day 2015 rehearsals

India prepares to celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26.

08 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast