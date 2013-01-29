Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 29, 2013 | 10:00pm IST

French intervention in Mali

<p>A Malian soldier holds an AK-47 in his lap at a military checkpoint in Diabaly January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier holds an AK-47 in his lap at a military checkpoint in Diabaly January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A Malian soldier holds an AK-47 in his lap at a military checkpoint in Diabaly January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 55
<p>Farmer Djeneba Diarra jumps over a ditch on a bean farm in Heremakono, Mali January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Farmer Djeneba Diarra jumps over a ditch on a bean farm in Heremakono, Mali January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Farmer Djeneba Diarra jumps over a ditch on a bean farm in Heremakono, Mali January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 55
<p>An English-language manual for installing laser sight on gun, believed to belong to Islamist rebels, lies in the courtyard of local resident Issa Dembele's house in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

An English-language manual for installing laser sight on gun, believed to belong to Islamist rebels, lies in the courtyard of local resident Issa Dembele's house in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

An English-language manual for installing laser sight on gun, believed to belong to Islamist rebels, lies in the courtyard of local resident Issa Dembele's house in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 55
<p>Malian soldier Ousmane Cisse stands guard on an open road outside Sevare, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian soldier Ousmane Cisse stands guard on an open road outside Sevare, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Malian soldier Ousmane Cisse stands guard on an open road outside Sevare, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 55
<p>Abandoned uniforms are seen strewn across the ground at the prefecture of the recently liberated town of Konna January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Abandoned uniforms are seen strewn across the ground at the prefecture of the recently liberated town of Konna January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Abandoned uniforms are seen strewn across the ground at the prefecture of the recently liberated town of Konna January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 55
<p>A man prays in the recently liberated town of Douentza January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A man prays in the recently liberated town of Douentza January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A man prays in the recently liberated town of Douentza January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
6 / 55
<p>Malian soldiers stand guard in a Malian army pickup truck mounted with a machine gun in Diabaly January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian soldiers stand guard in a Malian army pickup truck mounted with a machine gun in Diabaly January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Malian soldiers stand guard in a Malian army pickup truck mounted with a machine gun in Diabaly January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
7 / 55
<p>A Malian soldier dries military uniforms in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Malian soldier dries military uniforms in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A Malian soldier dries military uniforms in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
8 / 55
<p>Munitions believed to belong to Islamist rebels are stockpiled in the courtyard of local resident Issa Dembele's house in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Munitions believed to belong to Islamist rebels are stockpiled in the courtyard of local resident Issa Dembele's house in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Munitions believed to belong to Islamist rebels are stockpiled in the courtyard of local resident Issa Dembele's house in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 55
<p>A Malian soldier stands near a wall with bullet holes in the recently liberated town of Konna January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Malian soldier stands near a wall with bullet holes in the recently liberated town of Konna January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A Malian soldier stands near a wall with bullet holes in the recently liberated town of Konna January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
10 / 55
<p>A Malian soldier wounded at the frontline receives medical treatment at a military clinic in Kati January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm</p>

A Malian soldier wounded at the frontline receives medical treatment at a military clinic in Kati January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A Malian soldier wounded at the frontline receives medical treatment at a military clinic in Kati January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
11 / 55
<p>A French armored vehicle drives towards the recently liberated town of Diabaly, in Segou January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French armored vehicle drives towards the recently liberated town of Diabaly, in Segou January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A French armored vehicle drives towards the recently liberated town of Diabaly, in Segou January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
12 / 55
<p>A Malian soldier walks past a destroyed vehicle, which according to Malian soldiers, belonged to Islamist rebels in the recently liberated town of Konna January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Malian soldier walks past a destroyed vehicle, which according to Malian soldiers, belonged to Islamist rebels in the recently liberated town of Konna January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A Malian soldier walks past a destroyed vehicle, which according to Malian soldiers, belonged to Islamist rebels in the recently liberated town of Konna January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
13 / 55
<p>A boy waits to order snacks in a convenience store next to the central market in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A boy waits to order snacks in a convenience store next to the central market in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A boy waits to order snacks in a convenience store next to the central market in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
14 / 55
<p>French soldiers prepare the security zone of the Bamako airport January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm</p>

French soldiers prepare the security zone of the Bamako airport January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

French soldiers prepare the security zone of the Bamako airport January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
15 / 55
<p>The bodies of suspected Islamist rebels, according to UN director of Human Rights Watch, Philippe Bolopion, are seen at the bottom of a well after they were dumped there, in Sevare January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The bodies of suspected Islamist rebels, according to UN director of Human Rights Watch, Philippe Bolopion, are seen at the bottom of a well after they were dumped there, in Sevare January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

The bodies of suspected Islamist rebels, according to UN director of Human Rights Watch, Philippe Bolopion, are seen at the bottom of a well after they were dumped there, in Sevare January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
16 / 55
<p>A French military helicopter flies over cattle outside Markala, Mali, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French military helicopter flies over cattle outside Markala, Mali, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A French military helicopter flies over cattle outside Markala, Mali, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
17 / 55
<p>Malian soldiers carry a box of ammunition after searching through debris at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21 2013. French airstrikes hit the camp a week ago after it was taken over by al Qaeda-linked rebels. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian soldiers carry a box of ammunition after searching through debris at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21 2013. French airstrikes hit the camp a week ago after it was taken over by al Qaeda-linked rebels. REUTERS/Joe Penney more

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Malian soldiers carry a box of ammunition after searching through debris at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21 2013. French airstrikes hit the camp a week ago after it was taken over by al Qaeda-linked rebels. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
18 / 55
<p>A charred body believed to be an Islamist rebel burnt by inhabitants of Konna, according to local residents, is seen in the recently liberated town of Konna January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A charred body believed to be an Islamist rebel burnt by inhabitants of Konna, according to local residents, is seen in the recently liberated town of Konna January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A charred body believed to be an Islamist rebel burnt by inhabitants of Konna, according to local residents, is seen in the recently liberated town of Konna January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
19 / 55
<p>Dembele, a day laborer, lights a cigarette at a sugar cane plantation in Siribala, Mali, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Dembele, a day laborer, lights a cigarette at a sugar cane plantation in Siribala, Mali, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Dembele, a day laborer, lights a cigarette at a sugar cane plantation in Siribala, Mali, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
20 / 55
<p>Imam Bilal Cisse poses for a picture in a convenience store next to the central market in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Imam Bilal Cisse poses for a picture in a convenience store next to the central market in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Imam Bilal Cisse poses for a picture in a convenience store next to the central market in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
21 / 55
<p>Young boys stand near vehicles, believed to belong to Islamist rebels and destroyed during French air strikes, in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Young boys stand near vehicles, believed to belong to Islamist rebels and destroyed during French air strikes, in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Young boys stand near vehicles, believed to belong to Islamist rebels and destroyed during French air strikes, in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
22 / 55
<p>Munitions, believed to belong to Islamist rebels, are stockpiled in the courtyard of local resident Issa Dembele's house in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Munitions, believed to belong to Islamist rebels, are stockpiled in the courtyard of local resident Issa Dembele's house in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Munitions, believed to belong to Islamist rebels, are stockpiled in the courtyard of local resident Issa Dembele's house in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
23 / 55
<p>Hotel worker Abderrahmane Toure poses for a picture next to a sign for radical Islamist group Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO) in Douentza January 28, 2013. The sign reads, "There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is his prophet." REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Hotel worker Abderrahmane Toure poses for a picture next to a sign for radical Islamist group Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO) in Douentza January 28, 2013. The sign reads, "There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is his prophet."...more

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Hotel worker Abderrahmane Toure poses for a picture next to a sign for radical Islamist group Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO) in Douentza January 28, 2013. The sign reads, "There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is his prophet." REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
24 / 55
<p>Malian soldiers relax in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Malian soldiers relax in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Malian soldiers relax in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
25 / 55
<p>Women wash clothes and laundry on the bed of a canal in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Women wash clothes and laundry on the bed of a canal in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Women wash clothes and laundry on the bed of a canal in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
26 / 55
<p>A woman is seen through a bullet hole of a vehicle, believed to belong to Islamist rebels and destroyed during French air strikes, in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A woman is seen through a bullet hole of a vehicle, believed to belong to Islamist rebels and destroyed during French air strikes, in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A woman is seen through a bullet hole of a vehicle, believed to belong to Islamist rebels and destroyed during French air strikes, in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
27 / 55
<p>A boy and a group of women stand near a vehicle, believed to belong to Islamist rebels and destroyed during French air strikes, in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A boy and a group of women stand near a vehicle, believed to belong to Islamist rebels and destroyed during French air strikes, in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A boy and a group of women stand near a vehicle, believed to belong to Islamist rebels and destroyed during French air strikes, in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
28 / 55
<p>French soldiers stand on a tank in Niono, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

French soldiers stand on a tank in Niono, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

French soldiers stand on a tank in Niono, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
29 / 55
<p>A charred pickup truck destroyed by French airstrikes is seen in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. The pickup truck, according to local villagers, belonged to al Qaeda-linked rebels and were hit on January 16. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A charred pickup truck destroyed by French airstrikes is seen in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. The pickup truck, according to local villagers, belonged to al Qaeda-linked rebels and were hit on January 16. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A charred pickup truck destroyed by French airstrikes is seen in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. The pickup truck, according to local villagers, belonged to al Qaeda-linked rebels and were hit on January 16. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
30 / 55
<p>A Malian soldier points his gun at an oncoming vehicle, prompting the driver to slow down, at a checkpoint in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier points his gun at an oncoming vehicle, prompting the driver to slow down, at a checkpoint in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A Malian soldier points his gun at an oncoming vehicle, prompting the driver to slow down, at a checkpoint in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
31 / 55
<p>A hand grenade and several gun butts believed to belong to Islamist rebels are stockpiled in the courtyard of local resident Issa Dembele's house in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A hand grenade and several gun butts believed to belong to Islamist rebels are stockpiled in the courtyard of local resident Issa Dembele's house in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A hand grenade and several gun butts believed to belong to Islamist rebels are stockpiled in the courtyard of local resident Issa Dembele's house in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
32 / 55
<p>A Malian soldier holds papers next to a wall pockmarked with bullet holes after searching through debris at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. French airstrikes hit the camp a week ago after it was taken over by al Qaeda-linked rebels. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier holds papers next to a wall pockmarked with bullet holes after searching through debris at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. French airstrikes hit the camp a week ago after it was taken over by al...more

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A Malian soldier holds papers next to a wall pockmarked with bullet holes after searching through debris at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. French airstrikes hit the camp a week ago after it was taken over by al Qaeda-linked rebels. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
33 / 55
<p>French soldiers take up positions outside Markala, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

French soldiers take up positions outside Markala, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

French soldiers take up positions outside Markala, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
34 / 55
<p>A child peers into a commercial van waiting at a military checkpoint in Niono, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A child peers into a commercial van waiting at a military checkpoint in Niono, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A child peers into a commercial van waiting at a military checkpoint in Niono, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
35 / 55
<p>A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, January 15 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, January 15 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, January 15 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
36 / 55
<p>The remains of an armoured vehicle used by al Qaeda-affiliated militants that was hit by French airstrikes are pictured in Konna, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

The remains of an armoured vehicle used by al Qaeda-affiliated militants that was hit by French airstrikes are pictured in Konna, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

The remains of an armoured vehicle used by al Qaeda-affiliated militants that was hit by French airstrikes are pictured in Konna, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
37 / 55
<p>A French soldier sends a text message in front of a restaurant in Niono, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier sends a text message in front of a restaurant in Niono, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A French soldier sends a text message in front of a restaurant in Niono, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
38 / 55
<p>A corpse, believed to be an al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebel, decomposes next to a river bank in Diabaly, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A corpse, believed to be an al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebel, decomposes next to a river bank in Diabaly, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A corpse, believed to be an al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebel, decomposes next to a river bank in Diabaly, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
39 / 55
<p>Coumba Bah lies on a hospital bed in Niono, January 19, 2013. The 12-year-old was hit in the knees by stray bullets during the fighting between the Malian army and Islamists in Diabaly. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Coumba Bah lies on a hospital bed in Niono, January 19, 2013. The 12-year-old was hit in the knees by stray bullets during the fighting between the Malian army and Islamists in Diabaly. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Coumba Bah lies on a hospital bed in Niono, January 19, 2013. The 12-year-old was hit in the knees by stray bullets during the fighting between the Malian army and Islamists in Diabaly. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
40 / 55
<p>Ordnance used by al Qaeda-linked militants is pictured on the ground in Konna, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Ordnance used by al Qaeda-linked militants is pictured on the ground in Konna, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Ordnance used by al Qaeda-linked militants is pictured on the ground in Konna, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
41 / 55
<p>Farmer Gaoussou Traore, 32, poses for a picture in front of his house in Niono, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Farmer Gaoussou Traore, 32, poses for a picture in front of his house in Niono, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Farmer Gaoussou Traore, 32, poses for a picture in front of his house in Niono, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
42 / 55
<p>A French soldier lies on the ground during training for emergency first aid at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier lies on the ground during training for emergency first aid at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A French soldier lies on the ground during training for emergency first aid at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
43 / 55
<p>Malian soldiers walk past a destroyed vehicle, which according to Malian soldiers, belonged to Islamist rebels at the prefecture of the recently liberated town of Konna January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Malian soldiers walk past a destroyed vehicle, which according to Malian soldiers, belonged to Islamist rebels at the prefecture of the recently liberated town of Konna January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Malian soldiers walk past a destroyed vehicle, which according to Malian soldiers, belonged to Islamist rebels at the prefecture of the recently liberated town of Konna January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
44 / 55
<p>Villagers wave to the French military as they pass the town of Konobougou, Mali, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Villagers wave to the French military as they pass the town of Konobougou, Mali, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Villagers wave to the French military as they pass the town of Konobougou, Mali, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
45 / 55
<p>A French woman soldier relaxes at the Mali air force base near Bamako as troops await their deployment, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A French woman soldier relaxes at the Mali air force base near Bamako as troops await their deployment, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A French woman soldier relaxes at the Mali air force base near Bamako as troops await their deployment, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
46 / 55
<p>A Malian soldier checks two civilians riding on a motorcycle in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Malian soldier checks two civilians riding on a motorcycle in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A Malian soldier checks two civilians riding on a motorcycle in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
47 / 55
<p>French troops drive to Segou, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay</p>

French troops drive to Segou, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

French troops drive to Segou, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay

Close
48 / 55
<p>Yacouba Konate, 56, wears a French flag to show his support for the French military intervention in Mali in the Malian capital of Bamako, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Yacouba Konate, 56, wears a French flag to show his support for the French military intervention in Mali in the Malian capital of Bamako, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Yacouba Konate, 56, wears a French flag to show his support for the French military intervention in Mali in the Malian capital of Bamako, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
49 / 55
<p>A Malian soldier smokes a cigarette in Niono, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier smokes a cigarette in Niono, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A Malian soldier smokes a cigarette in Niono, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
50 / 55
<p>A member of the Royal Air Force Regiment flight crew guides a French armoured personnel carriers as it is driven off a C17 aircraft in Bamako, Mali, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A member of the Royal Air Force Regiment flight crew guides a French armoured personnel carriers as it is driven off a C17 aircraft in Bamako, Mali, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A member of the Royal Air Force Regiment flight crew guides a French armoured personnel carriers as it is driven off a C17 aircraft in Bamako, Mali, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
51 / 55
<p>French soldiers perform emergency first aid training in a hangar at the Malian army air base in Bamako, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

French soldiers perform emergency first aid training in a hangar at the Malian army air base in Bamako, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

French soldiers perform emergency first aid training in a hangar at the Malian army air base in Bamako, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
52 / 55
<p>A French army officer talks to his Malian counterpart outside where a meeting is taking place for the intervention force provided by the ECOWAS grouping of West African states, in Bamako, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French army officer talks to his Malian counterpart outside where a meeting is taking place for the intervention force provided by the ECOWAS grouping of West African states, in Bamako, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A French army officer talks to his Malian counterpart outside where a meeting is taking place for the intervention force provided by the ECOWAS grouping of West African states, in Bamako, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
53 / 55
<p>A French soldier stands guard in front of charred pickup trucks used by Islamist rebels in Diabaly, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier stands guard in front of charred pickup trucks used by Islamist rebels in Diabaly, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A French soldier stands guard in front of charred pickup trucks used by Islamist rebels in Diabaly, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
54 / 55
<p>A French soldiers lies on his mattress in a hangar at the Malian army air base in Bamako, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldiers lies on his mattress in a hangar at the Malian army air base in Bamako, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A French soldiers lies on his mattress in a hangar at the Malian army air base in Bamako, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
55 / 55
View Again
View Next
Pushing the pedal

Pushing the pedal

Next Slideshows

Pushing the pedal

Pushing the pedal

Snapshots of people cycling across the roads of India.

28 Jan 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

28 Jan 2013
Republic Day Celebrations

Republic Day Celebrations

India marks Republic Day.

27 Jan 2013
India this week

India this week

A selection of our best photos from across the country from this week.

26 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast