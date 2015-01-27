French Jews in Israel
Members of the French community play boules at a club in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. French Jews now make up the...more
Members of the French community play boules at a club in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Members of the French community play boules at a club in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Allyn Bonnenfant, a member of the French community, carries a tray of croissants in her patisserie in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel,...more
A tray of pastries is seen at a patisserie belonging to members of the French community in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25,...more
A member of the French community works in a patisserie in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A member of the French community sits in a patisserie in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Members of the French community pray in a synagogue in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People walk in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. R EUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A member of the French community in Israel holds Euros at a currency exchange booth in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 20, 2015....more
Jewish tourists from France, who say they plan to move to Israel, sit on the beach in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 20, 2015. ...more
An immigrant's certificate and a passport are seen on top of a piano as newly arrived immigrants from France play it at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centre, which has taught Hebrew to tens of thousands of immigrants...more
A welcome sign and an Israeli flag hang at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centre, which has taught Hebrew to tens of thousands of immigrants since 1949, in Jerusalem, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Newly arrived immigrants from France (from L to R) Alexandre Pequito, Myriam Bibas and Aurelie Serraf, all of whom are from Paris, study Hebrew at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centre, which has taught Hebrew to tens of...more
Newly arrived immigrants from France, Charly Nahmani (C), David Gurion and his sister Saloma (R), take a break from Hebrew class at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centre, which has taught Hebrew to tens of thousands of...more
Next Slideshows
Shadow of Air Force One
The presidential plane in silhouette.
Police clash with Maasai protesters
Police clash with protesters from the Maasai ethnic group.
Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz
Survivors return to the Nazi death camp to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation.
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.