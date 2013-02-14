French president visits India
France's President Francois Hollande (C), his partner Valerie Trierweiler, India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban), India's President Pranab Mukherjee (2nd R) and Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur (R) pose during Hollande's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi February 14, 2013. Hollande is on a two-day long state visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur
France's President Francois Hollande (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as his partner Valerie Trierweiler (C) looks on during Hollande's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi February 14, 2013. Hollande is on a two-day long state visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur
France's President Francois Hollande (C) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial as his partner Valerie Trierweiler (L) looks on at Rajghat in New Delhi February 14, 2013. Hollande is on a two-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Stringer
(L-R) India's President Pranab Mukherjee, France's President Francois Hollande, his partner Valerie Trierweiler and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban) walk on the red carpet during Hollande's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi February 14, 2013. Hollande is on a two-day long state visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur
France's President Francois Hollande (3rd R) and his partner Valerie Trierweiler place a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi February 14, 2013. Hollande is on a two-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Stringer
France's President Francois Hollande (3rd R) and his partner Valerie Trierweiler place a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi February 14, 2013. Hollande is on a two-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Stringer
France's President Francois Hollande (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi February 14, 2013. Hollande is on a two-day long state visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur
France's President Francois Hollande (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrive for a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi February 14, 2013. Hollande is on a two-day long state visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur
France's President Francois Hollande (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrive for a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi February 14, 2013. Hollande is on a two-day long state visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur
France's President Francois Hollande (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi February 14, 2013. Hollande is on a two-day long state visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur
France's President Francois Hollande (C) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) leave after a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting in New Delhi February 14, 2013. Hollande is on a two-day long state visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur
France's President Francois Hollande (C) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) leave after a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting in New Delhi February 14, 2013. Hollande is on a two-day long state visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi smiles as she speaks with France's President Francois Hollande (R) during their meeting in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi smiles as she speaks with France's President Francois Hollande (R) during their meeting in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
An official adjusts the earpiece of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as France's President Francois Hollande (L) looks on during the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
An official adjusts the earpiece of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as France's President Francois Hollande (L) looks on during the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
An official adjust the microphone of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the signing of agreements ceremony with France's President Francois Hollande in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
An official adjust the microphone of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the signing of agreements ceremony with France's President Francois Hollande in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
France's President Francois Hollande (L) speaks with the media as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh looks on after the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
France's President Francois Hollande (L) speaks with the media as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh looks on after the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.