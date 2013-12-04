French prostitutes
A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Sex workers attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. Sign reads, "Penalized clients equals AIDS". REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Sex workers attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. Sign reads, "Penalized clients equals AIDS". REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Prostitutes wait for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Prostitutes wait for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Prostitutes wait for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Prostitutes wait for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Sex workers attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Sex workers attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A prostitute from Eastern Europe waits for customers along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A prostitute from Eastern Europe waits for customers along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sex workers stand behind a banner which reads, "Social Rights for sex professionals" as they attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Sex workers stand behind a banner which reads, "Social Rights for sex professionals" as they attend a protest demonstration after French deputies voted for a reform of prostitution law in Paris, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Prostitutes wait for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Prostitutes wait for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People attend a demonstration to abolish prostitution in France in front the National Assembly in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People attend a demonstration to abolish prostitution in France in front the National Assembly in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines, in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A sex worker activist attends a demonstration with prostitutes against a proposal to scrap sanctions on soliciting and instead punish prostitutes' customers with fines, in Paris, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Lunch at the zoo
The Palmyre Zoo in France annually uses 250 tons of fodder, 50 tons of meat, 20 tons of fish, and 180 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables to feed its 1,700...
The art of butterflies
Hunters gather butterflies in the forests of the Central African Republic, then sell them to artists, who use the wings to make mosaics.
Going to the polls
Voters exercise their franchise in Delhi's state assembly election.
Sexually exploited in Brazil
With Brazil hosting the World Cup next year, officials fear an explosion in child prostitution. A look inside a shelter for girls who have faced sexual...
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.