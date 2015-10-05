Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 5, 2015 | 6:35pm IST

French Riviera flash floods

A woman stands barefoot in the mud as she look at cars damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman stands barefoot in the mud as she look at cars damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A woman stands barefoot in the mud as she look at cars damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
1 / 21
Women place family pictures out to dry, saved from their home, near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Women place family pictures out to dry, saved from their home, near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Women place family pictures out to dry, saved from their home, near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 21
A traffic warning sign reads, "Danger of Flooding" near an abandoned car that is submerged in deep water near the autoroute after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A traffic warning sign reads, "Danger of Flooding" near an abandoned car that is submerged in deep water near the autoroute after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A traffic warning sign reads, "Danger of Flooding" near an abandoned car that is submerged in deep water near the autoroute after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
3 / 21
People look at an overturned car in the street that was damaged in flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

People look at an overturned car in the street that was damaged in flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
People look at an overturned car in the street that was damaged in flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 21
Debris surrounds a damaged Ferrari after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. FREUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Debris surrounds a damaged Ferrari after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. FREUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Debris surrounds a damaged Ferrari after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. FREUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Close
5 / 21
A man reacts as he wades through flood waters near cars after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man reacts as he wades through flood waters near cars after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A man reacts as he wades through flood waters near cars after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 21
French firemen use a pump to removed water from an underground parking garage at a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French firemen use a pump to removed water from an underground parking garage at a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
French firemen use a pump to removed water from an underground parking garage at a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
7 / 21
An abandoned car is submerged in deep water near by an underpass after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An abandoned car is submerged in deep water near by an underpass after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
An abandoned car is submerged in deep water near by an underpass after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
8 / 21
A man walks past an overturned car in the street that was damaged in flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man walks past an overturned car in the street that was damaged in flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A man walks past an overturned car in the street that was damaged in flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 21
A woman walks near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman walks near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A woman walks near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
10 / 21
A couple stand near personal belongings in their water-damaged apartment the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A couple stand near personal belongings in their water-damaged apartment the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A couple stand near personal belongings in their water-damaged apartment the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
11 / 21
A woman walks near cars and caravan that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman walks near cars and caravan that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A woman walks near cars and caravan that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 21
Water-damaged personal belongings and furniture are stacked outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Water-damaged personal belongings and furniture are stacked outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Water-damaged personal belongings and furniture are stacked outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
13 / 21
A man gestures to show the level of the water as he stands near a boat which sits on a damaged fence in a garden after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man gestures to show the level of the water as he stands near a boat which sits on a damaged fence in a garden after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A man gestures to show the level of the water as he stands near a boat which sits on a damaged fence in a garden after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
14 / 21
A man stands in the mud-covered living room inside his home following floods caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man stands in the mud-covered living room inside his home following floods caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A man stands in the mud-covered living room inside his home following floods caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 21
A man takes a picture of an upended car on a street after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man takes a picture of an upended car on a street after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A man takes a picture of an upended car on a street after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
16 / 21
Water-damaged personal belongings and furniture are stacked outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Water-damaged personal belongings and furniture are stacked outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Water-damaged personal belongings and furniture are stacked outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
17 / 21
An abandoned car is submerged in deep water near by an underpass near by autoroute after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An abandoned car is submerged in deep water near by an underpass near by autoroute after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
An abandoned car is submerged in deep water near by an underpass near by autoroute after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
18 / 21
French fireman work near an abandoned car stuck in muddy waters near an underpass after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French fireman work near an abandoned car stuck in muddy waters near an underpass after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
French fireman work near an abandoned car stuck in muddy waters near an underpass after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 21
People place belongings on the lawn in front of their home after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

People place belongings on the lawn in front of their home after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
People place belongings on the lawn in front of their home after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
20 / 21
A man walks past cars which are stacked one against another outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A man walks past cars which are stacked one against another outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A man walks past cars which are stacked one against another outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
School shooting in Oregon

School shooting in Oregon

Next Slideshows

School shooting in Oregon

School shooting in Oregon

The aftermath of the shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.

05 Oct 2015
Merkel in India

Merkel in India

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on a three-day state visit to India.

05 Oct 2015
Migrants on the move

Migrants on the move

Migrants and refugees seek a better life as Europe deals with the biggest immigration crisis since World War Two.

03 Oct 2015
Highlights - India vs South Africa T20 match

Highlights - India vs South Africa T20 match

India play South Africa in a Twenty-20 cricket match in Dharamsala.

02 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast