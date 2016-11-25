Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 25, 2016 | 10:20pm IST

French Spiderman scales Spanish skyscraper

French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar with the Sagrada Familia cathedral in the background in Barcelona, Spain, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar with the Sagrada Familia cathedral in the background in Barcelona, Spain, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar with the Sagrada Familia cathedral in the background in Barcelona, Spain, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
1 / 8
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
2 / 8
Alain Robert gestures to police, who wait for him to descend, after he scaled the skyscraper. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Alain Robert gestures to police, who wait for him to descend, after he scaled the skyscraper. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Alain Robert gestures to police, who wait for him to descend, after he scaled the skyscraper. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
3 / 8
Alain Robert is detained by police after he scaled the skyscraper. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Alain Robert is detained by police after he scaled the skyscraper. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Alain Robert is detained by police after he scaled the skyscraper. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
4 / 8
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
5 / 8
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
6 / 8
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
7 / 8
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
India This Week

India This Week

Next Slideshows

India This Week

India This Week

A collection of some of our best pictures from India this week.

25 Nov 2016
Obama awards Medals of Freedom

Obama awards Medals of Freedom

In one of his final acts in office, President Barack Obama awards the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Michael Jordan and...

23 Nov 2016
Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

The most captivating animal pictures of 2016.

23 Nov 2016
Turkey fireball

Turkey fireball

Firefighters demonstrate the dangers of deep-frying turkeys and other kitchen hazards ahead of Thanksgiving.

22 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast