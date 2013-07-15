Edition:
French train derails

<p>A general view shows the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool</p>

<p>Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool</p>

<p>An injured person is carried on a stretcher from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Firefighters are seen on the roof of train after an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>An injured person is carried on a stretcher from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>French Securite Civile rescue helicopters are seen next to the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool</p>

<p>An ambulance leaves the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Passengers are escorted by railway employees from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

