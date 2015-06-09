Fresh fighting in Ukraine
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces take their positions near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather on armoured vehicles on the roadside near the village of Vidrodzhennya outside Artemivsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather on an armoured vehicle on the roadside near the village of Vidrodzhennya outside Artemivsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces patrols in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces shake hands at their positions in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps prepare ammunition at the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces drive armoured vehicles and trucks as cows gather on the roadside near the village of Vidrodzhennya outside Artemivsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces rest near their positions in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at his position near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at their positions near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy sits on a swing near his building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, as an armored personnel carrier of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen nearby in Avdeyevka near Donetsk, eastern...more
A member of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps fires a weapon from his position during clashes with pro-Russian separatists at the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps watch television as they rest at the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps rest in the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A member of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps smokes a cigarette as he rests at the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015.REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps guard their position at the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A member of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps walks at the Butovka coal mine damaged during clashes with pro-Russian separatists near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Ukrainian servicemen rest at their positions located in the village of Shirokino near Mariupol, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at positions located in the village of Shirokino near Mariupol, Ukraine, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces sits at the positions located in the village of Shirokino near Mariupol, Ukraine, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
People attend a funeral of five fighters of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who according to local residents were killed in recent battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in the town of Maryinka, at a cemetery in Donetsk,...more
People carry coffins as they attend a funeral of five fighters of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who according to local residents were killed in recent battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in the town of Maryinka, at a...more
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces gets down a trench located near the town of Horlivka, north of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather at their positions located near the town of Horlivka, north of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces prepare a weapon at their position located near the town of Horlivka, north of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A tattered Ukrainian national flag flutters in the wind at a position held by the Ukrainian armed forces near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
