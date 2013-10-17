Fresh mountain cheese
Cows graze on dandelion flowers on the Prooveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. During the summer grazing season, starting mid-May to mid-October, the fifth generation Murith family produce a...more
Cows graze on dandelion flowers on the Prooveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. During the summer grazing season, starting mid-May to mid-October, the fifth generation Murith family produce a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese. Each wheel of cheese weighs between 25-40 kilograms, and takes a minimum of six months to mature. Some 200 wheels are produced each year from the unpasteurized milk from his herd of cows and sold locally. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith walks down the rindya (a dialect word for the return to the plains) on the last day of the season at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Denis...more
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith walks down the rindya (a dialect word for the return to the plains) on the last day of the season at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith milks the cows at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith milks the cows at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith starts milking a cow at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith starts milking a cow at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A propeller mixes the milk in a copper vat during cheese making at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A propeller mixes the milk in a copper vat during cheese making at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith molds a wheel of cheese at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith molds a wheel of cheese at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith splits the curds during cheese making process at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith splits the curds during cheese making process at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (R) and his son Alexandre removes the grain from the whey to mould a wheel of cheese at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (R) and his son Alexandre removes the grain from the whey to mould a wheel of cheese at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alxandre Murith touches grain from a newly made wheel of cheese at Le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alxandre Murith touches grain from a newly made wheel of cheese at Le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (L) and his son Alexandre press newly made wheels of cheese at Le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (L) and his son Alexandre press newly made wheels of cheese at Le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Eliane Murith, wife of cheese maker Jacques Murith, prepares pats of butter to serve to guests of their B&B at le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Eliane Murith, wife of cheese maker Jacques Murith, prepares pats of butter to serve to guests of their B&B at le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith checks with his fingers the cohesion of the newly made cheese at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith checks with his fingers the cohesion of the newly made cheese at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith checks newly made wheels of cheese in the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith checks newly made wheels of cheese in the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An identification number is pictured on a newly made wheel of cheese at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An identification number is pictured on a newly made wheel of cheese at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith dries canvas after cheese production at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith dries canvas after cheese production at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith loads newly made wheels of cheese onto the monorail for delivery at the ripening cellar at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith loads newly made wheels of cheese onto the monorail for delivery at the ripening cellar at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Newly made wheels of cheese are pictured on a monorail for delivery at the ripening cellar in front of the Moleson summit at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Newly made wheels of cheese are pictured on a monorail for delivery at the ripening cellar in front of the Moleson summit at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith transports wheels of cheese for delivery at the ripening cellar in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith transports wheels of cheese for delivery at the ripening cellar in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (R) his wife Elian (2) and their sun Alexandre eat traditional cornette pasta with cheese with wooden spoons out of a bucket in the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 31,...more
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (R) his wife Elian (2) and their sun Alexandre eat traditional cornette pasta with cheese with wooden spoons out of a bucket in the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Next Slideshows
North Korea water park
Residents and spectators enjoy the Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang.
Autumn colors
With the coming of fall, comes the changing of the colors of the landscape.
A two million strong cult
Two million people in Africa's Great Lakes region follow the cult of an 83-year-old self-professed god in Uganda.
Eid al-Adha in India
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to...
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.