John Cosentini and his dog named Panada prepare to ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. According to local media, Friday the 13th gatherings held in the summer attract around tens of thousands of bikers to Port Dover. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

