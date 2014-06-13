Edition:
Pictures | Sat Jun 14, 2014 | 5:10am IST

Friday the 13th motorcycle rally

An unidentified woman rides during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

John Cosentini and his dog named Panada prepare to ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. According to local media, Friday the 13th gatherings held in the summer attract around tens of thousands of bikers to Port Dover. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Unidentified riders attend the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Patti Berry looks on during Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

An unidentified man rides during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

John Cosentini and his dog named Panada ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Motorcycle riders attend the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

