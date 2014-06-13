Friday the 13th motorcycle rally
An unidentified woman rides during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
John Cosentini and his dog named Panada prepare to ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. According to local media, Friday the 13th gatherings held in the summer attract around tens of thousands of...more
Unidentified riders attend the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Patti Berry looks on during Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
An unidentified man rides during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
John Cosentini and his dog named Panada ride off during the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Motorcycle riders attend the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ontario, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
