Pictures | Wed Oct 15, 2014 | 2:05am IST

Frieze Art Fair

Two-year-old Robby Waley-Cohen plays with artist Carsten Holler's artwork "Gartenkinder" at the Frieze Art Fair in London October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor poses with artist Joyce Pensato's artwork "Mickey for Micky" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor poses with artist John Stezaker's artwork "Shadow" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A performer of artist James Lee Byers' artwork "Ten in a Hat", wearing a replica of the original 1968 version, is pictured at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor poses with artist Damien Hirst's artwork "Because I Can't Have You I Want You" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor passes artworks "Hanami" by Thomas Demand and "NGC 5892" (R) by artist Tomas Saraceno at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor poses with untitled works by artist Sarah Crowner at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Sasha Burkhanova reacts to performers of artist James Lee Byers' artwork "Ten in a Hat", a replica of the original 1968 version, at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor passes artworks "Stack vii" by Michael Landy (L) and "Public Sculpture" by Alexandre de Cunha at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor poses with artist Joyce Pensato's artwork "Red Chair (for Charlie)" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Loring Randolph poses with artist Liam Gillick's artwork "Split Discussion" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Visitors walk among artist Carsten Holler's art installation "Gartenkinder" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor poses with artist Jesus R. Soto's artwork "Cubo de Roma" at the Frieze Masters in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

