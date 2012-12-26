Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 26, 2012 | 9:35pm IST

Frigid swims

<p>Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club, plays with the snow by the bank of the Yenisei River with the air temperature at minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Farenheit) in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club, plays with the snow by the bank of the Yenisei River with the air temperature at minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Farenheit) in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 26,...more

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club, plays with the snow by the bank of the Yenisei River with the air temperature at minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Farenheit) in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
1 / 12
<p>Swimmers climb up ladders from the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Swimmers climb up ladders from the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Swimmers climb up ladders from the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
2 / 12
<p>A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
3 / 12
<p>Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
4 / 12
<p>Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
5 / 12
<p>Rosie Swale-Pope joins hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. Swale-Pope, MBE, is an author, adventurer and marathon runner who successfully completed a five-year around-the-world run, raising &pound;250,000 for a charity that supports orphaned children in Russia. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Rosie Swale-Pope joins hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. Swale-Pope, MBE, is an author, adventurer and marathon runner who successfully completed a five-year...more

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Rosie Swale-Pope joins hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. Swale-Pope, MBE, is an author, adventurer and marathon runner who successfully completed a five-year around-the-world run, raising £250,000 for a charity that supports orphaned children in Russia. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
6 / 12
<p>Swimmers wearing Sumo wrestler costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Swimmers wearing Sumo wrestler costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Swimmers wearing Sumo wrestler costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
7 / 12
<p>Members of the Serpentine swimming club catch their breath after completing the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Members of the Serpentine swimming club catch their breath after completing the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Serpentine swimming club catch their breath after completing the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
8 / 12
<p>Members of the Serpentine swimming club watch the first competitor start before the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Members of the Serpentine swimming club watch the first competitor start before the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Serpentine swimming club watch the first competitor start before the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
9 / 12
<p>Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
10 / 12
<p>Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their annual Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their annual Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their annual Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
11 / 12
<p>A swimmer looks at other participants getting into the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A swimmer looks at other participants getting into the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A swimmer looks at other participants getting into the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Boxing Day hunt

Boxing Day hunt

Next Slideshows

Boxing Day hunt

Boxing Day hunt

Members of the Quorn hunt participate in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, England.

26 Dec 2012
Playing with fire

Playing with fire

Artists and performers wow crowds across India with death-defying fire stunts.

26 Dec 2012
Christmas around the world

Christmas around the world

People world over welcome Santa Claus and soak into the Yuletide spirit.

26 Dec 2012
Daredevil Santa

Daredevil Santa

Santa Claus, aka Hector Chacon, rappels down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area underneath.

24 Dec 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast