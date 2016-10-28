From Calais to Paris

Migrants attend a French lesson near their makeshift camp in Paris, France. The number of migrants sleeping rough on the streets of Paris has risen by at least a third since the start of the week, with some of the newcomers coming from the northern...more

Migrants attend a French lesson near their makeshift camp in Paris, France. The number of migrants sleeping rough on the streets of Paris has risen by at least a third since the start of the week, with some of the newcomers coming from the northern France camp of Calais that started being dismantled, officials said. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

