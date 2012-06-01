From China to Germany, with love
Chinese bridal couples travel on a public bus to the Neuschwanstein castle after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. Some 15 Chinese couples who already married in China, travelled to Germany to repeat their promise of marriage at...more
Chinese bridal couples travel on a public bus to the Neuschwanstein castle after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. Some 15 Chinese couples who already married in China, travelled to Germany to repeat their promise of marriage at Neuschwanstein Castle, one of the most popular destinations in Europe. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese bridal couple make pictures in front of the south Bavarian castle Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couple make pictures in front of the south Bavarian castle Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couples pose after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese bridal couples pose after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A Chinese bridal couple kiss as they pose in front of the Neuschwanstein castle after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A Chinese bridal couple kiss as they pose in front of the Neuschwanstein castle after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese brides pose after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese brides pose after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese bridal couples arrive for their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese bridal couples arrive for their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese brides apply lipstick befor their symbolic wedding in Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese brides apply lipstick befor their symbolic wedding in Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couples give a speech after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese bridal couples give a speech after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese bridal couples take pictures during a symbolic wedding ceremony in Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couples take pictures during a symbolic wedding ceremony in Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couples kiss after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese bridal couples kiss after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A Chinese bridal couple pose for photographers in front of the Neuschwanstein castle (not pictured) after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A Chinese bridal couple pose for photographers in front of the Neuschwanstein castle (not pictured) after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese bridal couples pose in front of the south Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couples pose in front of the south Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couples dance after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese bridal couples dance after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese bridal couples pose in front of the south Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couples pose in front of the south Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couples take pictures after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese bridal couples take pictures after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A Chinese bride takes a self portrait before her symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A Chinese bride takes a self portrait before her symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A chinese bridal couple kisses during their symbolic wedding in Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A chinese bridal couple kisses during their symbolic wedding in Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couples pose in front of the south Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couples pose in front of the south Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couples kiss after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese bridal couples kiss after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese brides pose in front of the south Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chinese brides pose in front of the south Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein in Schwangau near Fuessen June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Next Slideshows
Iceberg Alley
Icebergs break off glaciers in the Arctic and drift south to the coast of Newfoundland along a route known as Iceberg Alley.
The autistic mind
Scenes from a home with two autistic children.
Bharat Bandh
Pictures from a nationwide strike called by the main opposition to protest petrol price rises.
Best of India: May
Our top photos from India from the month of May.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.