From clay to a lamp
A potter makes clay lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A potter makes an earthen lamp at a workshop for the upcoming Diwali festival in Jammu October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A potter makes an earthen lamp at a workshop for the upcoming Diwali festival in Kolkata October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A potter makes clay lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Agartala, capital of Tripura, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
A worker carries pieces of cloth to fuel a furnace to dry clay pots and lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. Candles and clay lamps are used during Diwali, the annual festival of lights, to decorate homes and will be...more
Children of potters carry earthen lamps to dry at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali at Noida in Uttar Pradesh October 18, 2010.REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A potter prepares to make earthen pots at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A potter arranges earthen lamps at a workshop for the upcoming Diwali festival in Kolkata October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A potter makes earthen lamps at his workshop before the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad October 9, 2014.REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman carries dried clay lamps at her roadside workplace in Chandigarh September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A woman puts out earthen lamps to dry in the sun at her workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Chandigarh October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A potter works inside her workshop of earthen lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 12, 2008. The lamps are used during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, to decorate homes. The Diwali...more
Potters colour earthen lamps at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Amritsar October 15, 2014. Earthen lamps are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, as people use them to decorate their homes....more
Subir Paul, an Indian worker, sprays paint while working on an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta on October 21, 2003. Earthen lamps are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of...more
A worker paints earthen lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Kolkata October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man paints earthen lamps at his workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata October 24, 2007. The lamps are used during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, to decorate homes. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal...more
Visually impaired girls from the Andh Kalyan Kendra prepare wax-filled earthen lamps or "Kodiyas" for the forthcoming Diwali festival, the festival of lights - in Ahmedabad, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee (L) lights a lamp at Akshardham temple during celebrations to mark the annual Hindu festival of Diwali at Gandhinagar in Gujarat October 17, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman lights an earthen lamp during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
