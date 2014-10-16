From clay to a lamp

A worker carries pieces of cloth to fuel a furnace to dry clay pots and lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. Candles and clay lamps are used during Diwali, the annual festival of lights, to decorate homes and will be...more

A worker carries pieces of cloth to fuel a furnace to dry clay pots and lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. Candles and clay lamps are used during Diwali, the annual festival of lights, to decorate homes and will be celebrated across the country on October 17. REUTERS/Arko Datta (INDIA RELIGION EMPLOYMENT BUSINESS SOCIETY)

