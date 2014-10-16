Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 16, 2014 | 7:20pm IST

From clay to a lamp

A potter makes clay lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

A potter makes clay lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A potter makes clay lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Close
1 / 22
A potter makes clay lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

A potter makes clay lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A potter makes clay lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Close
2 / 22
A potter makes an earthen lamp at a workshop for the upcoming Diwali festival in Jammu October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

A potter makes an earthen lamp at a workshop for the upcoming Diwali festival in Jammu October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A potter makes an earthen lamp at a workshop for the upcoming Diwali festival in Jammu October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Close
3 / 22
A potter makes an earthen lamp at a workshop for the upcoming Diwali festival in Kolkata October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A potter makes an earthen lamp at a workshop for the upcoming Diwali festival in Kolkata October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A potter makes an earthen lamp at a workshop for the upcoming Diwali festival in Kolkata October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Close
4 / 22
A potter makes clay lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Agartala, capital of Tripura, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

A potter makes clay lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Agartala, capital of Tripura, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A potter makes clay lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Agartala, capital of Tripura, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Close
5 / 22
A worker carries pieces of cloth to fuel a furnace to dry clay pots and lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. Candles and clay lamps are used during Diwali, the annual festival of lights, to decorate homes and will be celebrated across the country on October 17. REUTERS/Arko Datta (INDIA RELIGION EMPLOYMENT BUSINESS SOCIETY)

A worker carries pieces of cloth to fuel a furnace to dry clay pots and lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. Candles and clay lamps are used during Diwali, the annual festival of lights, to decorate homes and will be...more

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A worker carries pieces of cloth to fuel a furnace to dry clay pots and lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai October 9, 2009. Candles and clay lamps are used during Diwali, the annual festival of lights, to decorate homes and will be celebrated across the country on October 17. REUTERS/Arko Datta (INDIA RELIGION EMPLOYMENT BUSINESS SOCIETY)
Close
6 / 22
Children of potters carry earthen lamps to dry at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali at Noida in Uttar Pradesh October 18, 2010.REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Children of potters carry earthen lamps to dry at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali at Noida in Uttar Pradesh October 18, 2010.REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Children of potters carry earthen lamps to dry at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali at Noida in Uttar Pradesh October 18, 2010.REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Close
7 / 22
A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
8 / 22
A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 22
A potter prepares to make earthen pots at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A potter prepares to make earthen pots at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A potter prepares to make earthen pots at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
10 / 22
A potter arranges earthen lamps at a workshop for the upcoming Diwali festival in Kolkata October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A potter arranges earthen lamps at a workshop for the upcoming Diwali festival in Kolkata October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A potter arranges earthen lamps at a workshop for the upcoming Diwali festival in Kolkata October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Close
11 / 22
A potter makes earthen lamps at his workshop before the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad October 9, 2014.REUTERS/Amit Dave

A potter makes earthen lamps at his workshop before the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad October 9, 2014.REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A potter makes earthen lamps at his workshop before the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad October 9, 2014.REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
12 / 22
A woman carries dried clay lamps at her roadside workplace in Chandigarh September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

A woman carries dried clay lamps at her roadside workplace in Chandigarh September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A woman carries dried clay lamps at her roadside workplace in Chandigarh September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Close
13 / 22
A woman puts out earthen lamps to dry in the sun at her workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Chandigarh October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman puts out earthen lamps to dry in the sun at her workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Chandigarh October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A woman puts out earthen lamps to dry in the sun at her workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Chandigarh October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
14 / 22
A potter works inside her workshop of earthen lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 12, 2008. The lamps are used during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, to decorate homes. The Diwali festival will be celebrated across the country on October 28. REUTERS/Ajay Verma (INDIA)

A potter works inside her workshop of earthen lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 12, 2008. The lamps are used during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, to decorate homes. The Diwali...more

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A potter works inside her workshop of earthen lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 12, 2008. The lamps are used during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, to decorate homes. The Diwali festival will be celebrated across the country on October 28. REUTERS/Ajay Verma (INDIA)
Close
15 / 22
Potters colour earthen lamps at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Amritsar October 15, 2014. Earthen lamps are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, as people use them to decorate their homes. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Potters colour earthen lamps at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Amritsar October 15, 2014. Earthen lamps are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, as people use them to decorate their homes....more

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Potters colour earthen lamps at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Amritsar October 15, 2014. Earthen lamps are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, as people use them to decorate their homes. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
16 / 22
Subir Paul, an Indian worker, sprays paint while working on an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta on October 21, 2003. Earthen lamps are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights. The Diwali festival will be observed this year on October 25. REUTERS/Sucheta Das SD/TW

Subir Paul, an Indian worker, sprays paint while working on an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta on October 21, 2003. Earthen lamps are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of...more

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Subir Paul, an Indian worker, sprays paint while working on an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta on October 21, 2003. Earthen lamps are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights. The Diwali festival will be observed this year on October 25. REUTERS/Sucheta Das SD/TW
Close
17 / 22
A worker paints earthen lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Kolkata October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A worker paints earthen lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Kolkata October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A worker paints earthen lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Kolkata October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Close
18 / 22
A man paints earthen lamps at his workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata October 24, 2007. The lamps are used during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, to decorate homes. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal (INDIA)

A man paints earthen lamps at his workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata October 24, 2007. The lamps are used during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, to decorate homes. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal...more

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A man paints earthen lamps at his workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata October 24, 2007. The lamps are used during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, to decorate homes. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal (INDIA)
Close
19 / 22
Visually impaired girls from the Andh Kalyan Kendra prepare wax-filled earthen lamps or "Kodiyas" for the forthcoming Diwali festival, the festival of lights - in Ahmedabad, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Visually impaired girls from the Andh Kalyan Kendra prepare wax-filled earthen lamps or "Kodiyas" for the forthcoming Diwali festival, the festival of lights - in Ahmedabad, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Visually impaired girls from the Andh Kalyan Kendra prepare wax-filled earthen lamps or "Kodiyas" for the forthcoming Diwali festival, the festival of lights - in Ahmedabad, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 22
A devotee (L) lights a lamp at Akshardham temple during celebrations to mark the annual Hindu festival of Diwali at Gandhinagar in Gujarat October 17, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A devotee (L) lights a lamp at Akshardham temple during celebrations to mark the annual Hindu festival of Diwali at Gandhinagar in Gujarat October 17, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A devotee (L) lights a lamp at Akshardham temple during celebrations to mark the annual Hindu festival of Diwali at Gandhinagar in Gujarat October 17, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
21 / 22
A woman lights an earthen lamp during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A woman lights an earthen lamp during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A woman lights an earthen lamp during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Air mail for North Korea

Air mail for North Korea

Next Slideshows

Air mail for North Korea

Air mail for North Korea

Balloons carry leaflets, snacks, socks and money into the Hermit Kingdom.

15 Oct 2014
Spoofing the Islamic State

Spoofing the Islamic State

A new Baghdad comedy series "State of Myths" uses humor and puns to fight ISIS.

15 Oct 2014
Frieze Art Fair

Frieze Art Fair

On display at the Frieze Art Fair in London.

15 Oct 2014
Clashes in Kiev

Clashes in Kiev

Far-right activists clash with police on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks.

14 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast