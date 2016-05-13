From Gaza to Egypt
A woman holds her child as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities or two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016....more
Palestinians wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians sit atop a damaged building as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A patient waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People look out of a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians stand atop a damaged building as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib...more
A woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A boy looks through a fence as he waits with his family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A girl cries as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A girl waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian stands behind a fence as he waits for his relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy stands behind a fence as he waits for his relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A boy stands behind a fence as he waits with his family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Shadows of Palestinians are cast against a wall outside Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
