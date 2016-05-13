Edition:
From Gaza to Egypt

A woman holds her child as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities or two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Palestinians wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Palestinians sit atop a damaged building as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A patient waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
People look out of a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
People wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Palestinians stand atop a damaged building as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A boy looks through a fence as he waits with his family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
People wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A girl cries as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A girl waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A Palestinian stands behind a fence as he waits for his relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A Palestinian boy stands behind a fence as he waits for his relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A boy stands behind a fence as he waits with his family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Shadows of Palestinians are cast against a wall outside Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
