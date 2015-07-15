Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015 | 8:05am IST

From Mockingbird to Watchman

Ginger Henderson takes a photo with Eric Richardson portraying Atticus Finch while a large crowd gathers to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. "Go Set a Watchman," the much-anticipated second novel by "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee, is the most pre-ordered print title on Amazon.com since the last book in the "Harry Potter" series, Amazon said. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Ginger Henderson takes a photo with Eric Richardson portraying Atticus Finch while a large crowd gathers to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. "Go Set a Watchman," the much-anticipated...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Ginger Henderson takes a photo with Eric Richardson portraying Atticus Finch while a large crowd gathers to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. "Go Set a Watchman," the much-anticipated second novel by "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee, is the most pre-ordered print title on Amazon.com since the last book in the "Harry Potter" series, Amazon said. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
1 / 18
A customer reads a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" after purchasing it at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A customer reads a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" after purchasing it at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A customer reads a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" after purchasing it at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 18
Patsy McCall reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird", in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck unloaded the first of 7,000 copies of "Go Set a Watchman" at a small bookshop just ahead of midnight, minutes before Tuesday's release of Lee's first published novel in 55 years. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Patsy McCall reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird", in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Patsy McCall reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird", in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck unloaded the first of 7,000 copies of "Go Set a Watchman" at a small bookshop just ahead of midnight, minutes before Tuesday's release of Lee's first published novel in 55 years. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
3 / 18
Amy Burchfield and her daughter Scout Burchfield take a photo with the "A Celebration of Reading" sculpture at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Amy Burchfield and her daughter Scout Burchfield take a photo with the "A Celebration of Reading" sculpture at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Amy Burchfield and her daughter Scout Burchfield take a photo with the "A Celebration of Reading" sculpture at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
4 / 18
Chris Finch takes photos at a historical marker in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Chris Finch takes photos at a historical marker in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Chris Finch takes photos at a historical marker in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
5 / 18
A customer picks up a copy of author Harper Lee's novel "Go Set a Watchman" at a Waterstones bookstore in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A customer picks up a copy of author Harper Lee's novel "Go Set a Watchman" at a Waterstones bookstore in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A customer picks up a copy of author Harper Lee's novel "Go Set a Watchman" at a Waterstones bookstore in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 18
Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
7 / 18
Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
8 / 18
A woman holds a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" before purchasing it inside of a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman holds a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" before purchasing it inside of a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A woman holds a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" before purchasing it inside of a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 18
Teresa Anthony reads "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Teresa Anthony reads "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Teresa Anthony reads "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
10 / 18
People listen to a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

People listen to a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
People listen to a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
11 / 18
Herbert Carlisle reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Herbert Carlisle reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Herbert Carlisle reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
12 / 18
A Barnes & Noble employee opens the doors to a store on the first sales day of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A Barnes & Noble employee opens the doors to a store on the first sales day of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A Barnes & Noble employee opens the doors to a store on the first sales day of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 18
Boxes for "Go Set A Watchman" are under watch for the midnight opening at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Boxes for "Go Set A Watchman" are under watch for the midnight opening at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Boxes for "Go Set A Watchman" are under watch for the midnight opening at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
14 / 18
A customer purchases a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A customer purchases a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A customer purchases a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 18
People gather at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, made famous by "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

People gather at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, made famous by "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
People gather at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, made famous by "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
16 / 18
Owner Spencer Madrie pops champagne before opening for the large crowd to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Owner Spencer Madrie pops champagne before opening for the large crowd to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Owner Spencer Madrie pops champagne before opening for the large crowd to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
17 / 18
Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
FTII Protests

FTII Protests

Next Slideshows

FTII Protests

FTII Protests

Appointment of Hindu nationalist activist as FTII chairman triggers strikes.

14 Jul 2015
Mine clearing rats

Mine clearing rats

Gambian pouched rats are used in Tanzania to help clear mines.

13 Jul 2015
Crowning Miss USA

Crowning Miss USA

Miss Oklahoma is crowned Miss USA.

13 Jul 2015
Bourbon Street scenes

Bourbon Street scenes

Heels, hot dogs and revelers twerking are some of the sites on New Orleans' Bourbon Street.

13 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast